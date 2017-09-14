Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Graphics Card Prices

Nvidia's GTX 1050 Ti is based on the GP107 die, which differs from higher-end Pascal GPUs in that it was built with a 14nm process. It is designed to be highly efficient with a max TDP of 75W, while also providing sufficient performance for low-end gaming. The GTX 1050 Ti has access to all six SMs in the GP107 core, and comes equipped with 4GB of GDDR5 clocked at 7GHz.
MORE: Best Deals
Nvidia GeForce 10-series "Pascal" GPUs
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050
|Nvidia GeForce GT 1030
|Core
|GP102
|GP104
|GP104
|GP106
|GP107
|GP107
|GP108
|SMs
|28
|20
|15
|10
|6
|5
|3
|Shader Units
|3584
|2560
|1920
|1280 (6GB) / 1152 (3GB)
|768
|640
|384
|Texture Units
|224
|160
|120
|80
|48
|40
|24
|ROPs
|88
|64
|64
|48
|32
|32
|16
|Transistor Count
|12 Billion
|7.2 Billion
|7.2 Billion
|4.4 Billion
|3.3 Billion
|3.3 Billion
|1.02 Billion
|Base Clock / Boost Clock
|1480MHz / 1582MHz
|1607MHz / 1733MHz
|1506MHz / 1683MHz
|1506MHz / 1708MHz
|1290MHz / 1392MHz
|1354MHz / 1455MHz
|1227MHz / 1468MHz
|Memory
|Up To 11GB GDDR5X @ 11Gbps, 352-Bit
|Up To 8GB GDDR5X @ 10Gbps, 256-Bit
|Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 256-Bit
|Up To 6GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 192-Bit
|Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-Bit
|Up To 2GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-Bit
|Up To 2GB GDDR5 @ 6Gbps, 64-Bit
|TDP
|250W
|180W
|150W
|120W
|75W
|75W
|30W
|Process Node
|16nm
|16nm
|16nm
|16nm
|14nm
|14nm
|14nm
MORE: Best Graphics Cards
MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table
MORE: All Graphics Content
Here we've listed all of the GTX 1050 Ti graphics cards currently available, separated by brand:
Asus
Asus GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Dual 4GB GDDR5View Deal
Asus GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Phoenix Fan Edition 4GB GDDR5View Deal
Asus GeForce GTX 1050 Ti ROG Strix Gaming 4GB GDDR5View Deal
Asus GeForce GTX 1050 Ti ROG Strix OC Edition 4GB GDDR5View Deal
EVGA
EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Gaming 4GB GDDR5View Deal
EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti FTW Gaming ACX 3.0 4GB GDDR5View Deal
EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti SC Gaming 4GB GDDR5View Deal
EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti SSC Gaming ACX 3.0 4GB GDDR5View Deal
Gigabyte
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GDDR5View Deal
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1050 Ti G1 Gaming 4GB GDDR5View Deal
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1050 Ti OC Low ProfileView Deal
MSI
MSI GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Aero ITX OC Gaming 4GB GDDR5View Deal
MSI GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GT LP 4GB GDDR5View Deal
MSI GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Gaming X 4G 4GB GDDR5View Deal
MSI GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4G OC 4GB GDDR5View Deal
MSI GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GT OCView Deal
PNY
PNY GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GDDR5View Deal
PNY GeForce GTX 1050 XLR8 OC Gaming 4GB GDDR5View Deal
Zotac
Zotac GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Low Profile 4GB GDDR5View Deal
Zotac GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Mini 4GB GDDR5View Deal
Zotac GeForce GTX 1050 Ti OC Edition 4GB GDDR5View Deal
I was not aware that 1080p with high settings in most games was low end gaming. It will run esports games at 60 fps. Most older games at high or ultra settings. You might need to take it down to medium on the newest titles, but it still provides respectable performance.
Low end gaming my posterior.
Too bad AMD didn't offer the RX 560 in low-profile. They did it with the RX 460, but their fastest low-profile card is now just the RX 550.