Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Graphics Card Roundup

Introduction & Overview

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 is the company's gaming flagship right now (check out our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card Roundup for in-depth analysis of the top models). But its GeForce GTX 1070 is undoubtedly a better value play. After all, the GP104-powered card outperforms the old GeForce GTX 980 Ti for hundreds of dollars less.

There's a lot of variation out there, though. You'll find 1070s selling anywhere from under $400 (£300) to over $500 (£400), and it's amazing to see what Nvidia's add-in board partners have done with this platform. To help you size up the current field, our team continues testing GeForce GTX 1070 cards. For now, we have four different models to compare. And we go deep. Really, each page of this piece could be its own complete review. We focus on the manufacturing quality and technical features of each card, along with power consumption, clock rates, cooling, and acoustics.

The gaming performance of every factory-overclocked board within a given chip class is usually pretty similar to begin with. But that's more true now than ever. This is a result of features like GPU Boost 3.0, which allows manufacturers to safely extract as much headroom as possible from a processor. Very little is left on the table, even if you have access to extreme overclocking hardware.

We will continue to update this roundup as new test samples become available. Some are already in the lab; others are en route (and there's at least one model we need to bring over from Tom's Hardware DE still).

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 FE

Asus ROG Strix GTX 1070

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 G1 Gaming



The cards are presented in alphabetical order, and their order has nothing to do with performance in our roundup or a preference for individual products.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Founders Edition

Build quality

Easily removable backplate

Design (cooler exhausts waste heat)

Noise

Price

Temperature

Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1070

Performance

Quiet

Well-balanced cooling solution

Efficient

Display outputs ideal for VR

Price

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 G1 Gaming

Performance

Lower price than many competitors

Solid component choice

Direct cooling on VRMs and chokes

Too few heat pipes hold back card's thermal potential

Noise

Cheaper-feeling cooler

Gigabyte GTX 1070 Mini ITX OC

Form factor

Price

Cooling

Lower clocks

Four display outputs (vs. five)

MSI GTX 1070 Gaming X 8G

Performance

Quiet

Beefy cooling solution

Price

Palit GTX 1070 GameRock Premium Edition

Very large cooler

Aggressive clock rates

No availability in U.S.

Hysteresis problems



