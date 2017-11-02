Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8GB Review: Vega In The Crosshairs

MSI Z270 Gaming Pro Carbon deals 443 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ 8GB MSI Z270 Gaming Pro... Amazon £62.65 View

The Witcher 3 (DirectX 11)

2560x1440 Results

Whatever strangeness we saw in our Radeon RX Vega 56 review is fixed after re-testing with the latest drivers: Vega 64 now scales beyond Vega 56’s frame rate, as it should. That means AMD’s flagship outperforms GeForce GTX 1080 by a hair.

Meanwhile, GeForce GTX 1070 Ti is about 11% faster than AMD’s Vega 56, landing just behind the GTX 1080. This is a great performance level for playing at 1440p using Ultra detail settings.

3840x2160 Results

The jump to 3840x2160 forces us to dial back quality to High. Even then, the frame rate isn’t as smooth. A higher resolution does allow the GTX 1070 Ti to catch Radeon RX Vega 64, beating the Vega 56 by about 13%.

Really, though, only Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is fast enough at 4K to earn our endorsement.



