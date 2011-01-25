Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Ti Review: GF114 Rises, GF100 Rides Off

Benchmark Results: Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (DX11)

A lot of the early DirectX 11-enabled titles get labeled as “checkbox DX11 games.” That’s because while they support DirectX 11-based features to an extent, they don’t necessarily incorporate enough of the API’s influence to really show what it can do. Battlefield: Bad Company 2 was one of the first DX11-class titles out, and it often gets classified as a checkbox title, just like AvP and DiRT 2.

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 560 Ti starts off pretty well at 1680x1050, outpacing the GTX 470 slightly and even beating the more expensive Radeon HD 6950 2 GB. It slides under the 6950 at 1920x1080, though, and even falls below the Radeon HD 6870 at 2560x1600. At that point, you’re essentially looking at a three-way tie though, as the 6870, GTX 560, and GTX 470 all fall within a frame per second of each other without anti-aliasing enabled.

Really, the news there is that AMD’s Radeon HD 5870 kicks butt across all three resolutions, sitting just under the GeForce GTX 570.