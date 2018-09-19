Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition Review: A Titan V Killer

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)

The only reason we use Ghost Recon’s Very High detail setting is to avoid the Ultra preset’s Turf Effects option, which creates an unfair comparison between GeForce and Radeon cards.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Clearly, the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti has performance to spare if you’d like to crank graphics quality up even higher, though. A 14% lead over Titan V and a 20% advantage over the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti are significant.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The 2080 Ti’s advantage over GeForce GTX 1080 Ti grows to 26% at 3840x2160. More significant than that percentage is where both average frame rates land on our chart. GeForce RTX 2080 Ti spends more than 99% of its time above 50 FPS. GeForce GTX 1080 Ti spends about 99% of its time above 40 FPS.

The Witcher 3 (DX11)

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

You don’t need a GeForce RTX 2080 or 2080 Ti to enjoy The Witcher 3 at 2560x1440 using the game’s Ultra quality preset. We’d be perfectly happy with a GeForce GTX 1070 Ti for $400 in an older DirectX 11 title like this one.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Never mind the fact that The Witcher 3 is more than three years old; it remains one of the most picturesque games in our suite. Up until now, we considered the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti’s 66 FPS smooth enough for an enjoyable experience. But the RTX 2080 Ti’s 43% performance advantage yields an average frame rate in excess of 90. Ninety-nine percent of its time is spent above 60 FPS.

Bonus: World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth (DX12)

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

WoW is another game that’d likely benefit more from a CPU upgrade than a $1200 graphics card. However, since Battle for Azeroth added DirectX 12 support to its custom engine, we decided it’d be fun to test the game using its most taxing detail settings with 4x MSAA enabled.

If you’re already using a high-end Pascal-based graphics card, Blizzard’s latest expansion doesn’t get much faster from Turing at this resolution.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Switching to 4K and disabling MSAA has little effect on the top five finishers. GeForce RTX 2080 Ti does offer about a 9% speed-up compared to GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table

MORE: All Graphics Content