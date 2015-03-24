OCZ Vector 180 960GB SSD Review

OCZ Vector 180 960GB deals 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ OCZ Vector 180 Series... Amazon Prime £429.99 View

Notebook Battery Life

The Indilinx Barefoot 3 controller has never been well-suited for notebook use when it comes to battery life measurements. Without DevSlp support, the Vector 180 fails to achieve the low-power states enabled by other modern SSDs out there. Mobile users should expect similar battery life from OCZ's latest as a spinning hard drive.

The performance is obviously better than a mechanical drive, though. OCZ's Vector 180 960GB appears just as fast as competing SSDs on battery power with the system buses deliberately slowed by our test platform.