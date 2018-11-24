Trending

PC Power & Cooling Silencer 1050W PSU Review: Affordable Yet Powerful

By

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the Silencer’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load6.5mV4.4mV14.6mV3.0mVPass
20% Load9.3mV5.2mV6.0mV3.4mVPass
30% Load12.5mV6.0mV7.4mV4.5mVPass
40% Load13.6mV6.5mV8.5mV4.4mVPass
50% Load14.9mV8.1mV10.7mV5.9mVPass
60% Load14.3mV9.1mV12.2mV6.6mVPass
70% Load15.7mV9.0mV14.9mV6.0mVPass
80% Load18.0mV9.5mV15.2mV7.1mVPass
90% Load19.3mV11.9mV18.0mV8.5mVPass
100% Load21.7mV15.2mV19.6mV12.9mVPass
110% Load22.4mV15.9mV20.6mV13.8mVPass
Cross-Load 17.1mV9.8mV12.5mV5.3mVPass
Cross-Load 221.3mV12.5mV22.6mV11.5mVPass
Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression is good on all of the rails. High Power's new platform delivers clean power, even under extremely tough conditions.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.  

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4


MORE: Best Power Supplies


MORE: How We Test Power Supplies


MORE: All Power Supply Content