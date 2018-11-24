PC Power & Cooling Silencer 1050W PSU Review: Affordable Yet Powerful

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the Silencer’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 6.5mV 4.4mV 14.6mV 3.0mV Pass 20% Load 9.3mV 5.2mV 6.0mV 3.4mV Pass 30% Load 12.5mV 6.0mV 7.4mV 4.5mV Pass 40% Load 13.6mV 6.5mV 8.5mV 4.4mV Pass 50% Load 14.9mV 8.1mV 10.7mV 5.9mV Pass 60% Load 14.3mV 9.1mV 12.2mV 6.6mV Pass 70% Load 15.7mV 9.0mV 14.9mV 6.0mV Pass 80% Load 18.0mV 9.5mV 15.2mV 7.1mV Pass 90% Load 19.3mV 11.9mV 18.0mV 8.5mV Pass 100% Load 21.7mV 15.2mV 19.6mV 12.9mV Pass 110% Load 22.4mV 15.9mV 20.6mV 13.8mV Pass Cross-Load 1 7.1mV 9.8mV 12.5mV 5.3mV Pass Cross-Load 2 21.3mV 12.5mV 22.6mV 11.5mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression is good on all of the rails. High Power's new platform delivers clean power, even under extremely tough conditions.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4



