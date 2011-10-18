The Radeon HD 6950 Sweet Spot: Five 1 GB Cards Rounded-Up

Test Setup And Benchmarks
|Test System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-2600K (Sandy Bridge): LGA 1155, 3.40 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache Overclocked to 4 GHz at 1.25 V, 40x Turbo Boost, EIST/C1E Enabled
|Motherboard
|Asus P8P67 Deluxe, BIOS 1502 (03/02/2011): Intel P67 Express, LGA 1155
|RAM
|Kingston KHX1600C9D3K2/8GX: 8 GB DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-27
|Hard Drive
|Samsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|Seasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics
|AMD Catalyst 11.8
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.2.0.1019
AMD’s reference Radeon HD 6950 2 GB sets the performance standard for comparing less-expensive 1 GB cards. This pacesetter remains at the bottom of our charts, while 1 GB competitors are arranged in order of performance.
Keeping a graphics test honest requires the minimization of performance-hindering influences from the rest of the system. We started by overclocking our CPU to 4.0 GHz, then adding Samsung’s super-fast SSD.
While older games often suffer from latencies higher than CAS 9 at DDR3-1600, those bottlenecks only occur during moderate graphics loads. The graphically-intense settings of today’s comparison shift the bottlenecks back towards our tested GPUs. Setting the baseline for “better than adequate” is Kingston’s 8 GB DDR3-1600 CAS 9 dual-channel kit.
Seasonic’s X760 power supply became a member of our standardized hardware set by offering excellent efficiency, modular cables, and a solid reputation for reliability. Today, its 80 PLUS Gold efficiency aids in a more accurate assessment of system power consumption.
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Aliens vs. Predator
|AvP Benchmark Version Test Set 1: Highest Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Highest Quality, 4x AA
|F1 2010
|v1.01, Run with -benchmark example_benchmark.xml Test Set 1: Ultra Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality, 4x AA
|H.A.W.X. 2
|H.A.W.X. 2 Benchmark Version b_v1.04 Test Set 1: Highest Settings, Tesselation On, No AA Test Set 2: Highest Settings, Tesselation On, 4x AA
|Just Cause 2
|Version 1.0.0.2, Built-In Benchmark "Concrete Jungle" Test Set 1: Very High Quality, No AA, 16x AF Test Set 2: Very High Quality, 4x AA, 16x AF
|Lost Planet 2
|Lost Planet 2 Benchmark Version 1.0.0.0 Test Set 1: Highest Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Highest Quality, 4x MSAA
|Metro 2033
|Full Game, Built-In Benchmark v1.02, "Frontline" Scene Test Set 1: DX11, Medium, AAA, 4x AF, No PhysX, No DoF Test Set 2: DX11, Medium, 4x AA, 16x AF, No PhysX, No DoF
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark 11
|Version: 1.0.1.0, Benchmark Only
my gtx 580 @ 1080p with these exact settings gets around 35 average fps.
the low fps are probably around 15.
Edit: oh ok. i play at ultra settings with advanced physx on. the test uses medium settings with no physx.
If only things were so simple. That's why I think (hope, really) that a large number of next-gen low and mid range cards will be mostly silent, and very efficient.
Yeah it cost twice as much to. I could CF both of these cards and it would kill your card in performance/price
and why ARE they on medium settings? wouldn't it show the benefit of 2gb on higher settings, hell even on my 6850 I play it on higher settings than that...
The test was set up to produce playable framerates in the sample map. The tests showed a minimum framerate of around 19.8 FPS using MEDIUM details and no AA at 2560x1600. Obviously, the sample map pushes these graphics cards harder than the maps you're currently playing.
I have found that Metro 2033 requires a strong CPU as well as GPU. Your CPU might be the bottleneck. I've also found that Metro 2033 is one of the few games I've played that hyperthreading matters.
Unless prices have changed a lot, I don't see the 1GB 6950 as the sweet spot.There are probably a dozen of other professional reviews that show that the 2GB version DOES greatly improve performance at the highest settings. At the highest settings, the 6950 2GB card virtually ties the more expensive 570.
It would have been interesting to see which of the cards overclocks the best. I moved my settings up in ATI's Catalsyst Control but the card did not overclock when I moved the settings up for some reason. I tried researching it but XFX's info kind of sucks. Anyway, my card is so fast that I decided it wasn't important anyway and I don't game.