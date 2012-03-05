Trending

AMD Radeon HD 7870 And 7850 Review: Pitcairn Gets Benchmarked

There's a big hole in between AMD's $450 Radeon HD 7950 and its $160 Radeon HD 7700. Today, the company introduces Radeon HD 7850 and 7870 to fill that gap, and they push a lot more performance than we expected. But are they really ready for prime time?

Benchmark Results: MediaEspresso, Luxmark 2.0, Bitmining

If these numbers seem vaguely familiar, it’s because we saw them once before in our Radeon HD 7700 series launch. After emailing back and forth with the helpful folks at CyberLink, we established that, at some point, AMD had pulled a couple of DLLs from its drivers, preventing MediaEspresso from utilizing hardware-accelerated encoding.

Now we see that support for accelerated encoding is available again. However, performance does not change.

It’s insane that we were able to test this feature and demonstrate its benefit more than a year ago when Intel’s second-gen Core processor first launched (Intel’s Second-Gen Core CPUs: The Sandy Bridge Review), and it’s now completely broken in multiple successive driver builds for some reason.

We use LuxMark to help evaluate the compute potential of AMD’s Radeon HD 7000-series cards, and our findings with the 7800s confirms GCN’s strengths in this discipline. The Radeon HD 7850 is the fourth-fastest card in AMD’s new line-up and it beats the Radeon HD 6970, last year’s top-of-the-line single-GPU flagship.

AMD’s Radeon cards are the favorites for Bitcoin miners. Although the 7800s continue outpacing anything from Nvidia, they don’t overtake the 6900-series cards. It’s probable that the client’s implementation of OpenCL differs from LuxMark’s.

172 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hardcore_gamer 05 March 2012 13:06
    Wow..7870 has nearly half the power-draw of GTX 570 and performs better . IMO this is the most impressive card in GCN line up so far.
    Reply
  • ilysaml 05 March 2012 13:11
    Watch the benches well, the HD 7870 almost beating the GTX 580.
    Reply
  • alex3064 05 March 2012 13:15
    what date is this 7850/7870 actually launched
    Reply
  • esrever 05 March 2012 13:16
    AMD saved the best for last it seems. Although a bit over priced, these cards are amazing performance/watt with all the new features. Nice to see the 7870 take a few blows at the 580 in a few games. Can't wait to see what kepler can do as well!
    Reply
  • alex3064 05 March 2012 13:16
    alex3064what date is this 7850/7870 actually launchedi mean when will it be launched in market
    Reply
  • theuniquegamer 05 March 2012 13:24
    impressive performance of 7870 (i was disappointed by the 7770's performance )And what about microshuttering? Is it present in 7870 CF?
    Reply
  • hardcore_gamer 05 March 2012 13:29
    ilysamlWatch the benches well, the HD 7870 almost beating the GTX 580.
    Looking at the performance graphs, 7870 performs very close to 7950 which has 40% more SPs and a 384 bit memory interface. I think AMD reduced the performance of 79xx series on purpose so that they can release a better card just before the launch of Kepler.
    Reply
  • _Pez_ 05 March 2012 13:34
    the 7870 is quite impressive. O.O almost the same gaming capability of the 580 for 350. OMG!
    Reply
  • hardcore_gamer 05 March 2012 13:36
    alex3064i mean when will it be launched in market
    It is there in the first page. "you won’t be able to buy the card until at least March 19th, AMD tells us."
    Reply
  • Onikage 05 March 2012 14:02
    7870 is a sensational card !!! even at this given price!!!
    what a card !!!
    DAY 1 BUY !
    Reply