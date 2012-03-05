AMD Radeon HD 7870 And 7850 Review: Pitcairn Gets Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: Crysis 2
Crysis 2 launched as a DirectX 9 game, but DirectX 11 support was added later through a patch. We like to run both code paths to compare performance.
Interestingly, we’ve seen great frame rates from the Radeon HD 7000-series cards using DirectX 11. Conversely, the new architecture seems to absolutely tank faced with DirectX 9.
AMD’s Catalyst 12.3 beta driver seems to fix the performance problems in Crysis 2 with DirectX 9. The new cards demonstrate much better frame rates.
Nvidia’s GeForce cards generally outperform competing AMD boards, but the finishing order is tight.
Looking at the performance graphs, 7870 performs very close to 7950 which has 40% more SPs and a 384 bit memory interface. I think AMD reduced the performance of 79xx series on purpose so that they can release a better card just before the launch of Kepler.
It is there in the first page. "you won’t be able to buy the card until at least March 19th, AMD tells us."
what a card !!!
DAY 1 BUY !