AMD Radeon HD 7870 And 7850 Review: Pitcairn Gets Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: Crysis 2

Crysis 2 launched as a DirectX 9 game, but DirectX 11 support was added later through a patch. We like to run both code paths to compare performance.

Interestingly, we’ve seen great frame rates from the Radeon HD 7000-series cards using DirectX 11. Conversely, the new architecture seems to absolutely tank faced with DirectX 9.

AMD’s Catalyst 12.3 beta driver seems to fix the performance problems in Crysis 2 with DirectX 9. The new cards demonstrate much better frame rates.

Nvidia’s GeForce cards generally outperform competing AMD boards, but the finishing order is tight.