The RGBeast PC: What We Learned Building an RGB Battlestation

RGB Peripherals

Monitor: MSI Optix MPG27CQ

This 27-inch, 2K monitor offers 144 Hz refresh rates and is compatible with AMD’s FreeSync standard. We chose those the MPG27CQ, not for its strong picture quality or performance, but because it is the only monitor we’ve seen that has RGB lights on the bottom front bezel in addition to the back. At CES 2019, MSI announced the Optix MPG341CQR, a 34-inch monitor which will have the same lighting when it comes out in June or July.

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman Elite

There are a lot of excellent RGB keyboards on the market, but the Huntsman Elite stands out not only for its opto-mechanical switches and highly-customizable Chroma lighting, but also for its RGB wrist rest. Yes, there’s a ring of RGB lights around the comfy leatherette wrist rest, something you don’t get everywhere else.

Mouse: HyperX Pulsefire Surge Mouse

In the huge market of gaming mice, the Pulsefire Surge stands out by having generous RGB light strips on both of its sides in addition to an RGB logo. The mouse also operates at up to 16,000 DPI and has strong Omron switches for clicking.

Mouse Pad: SteelSeries QcK Prism XL Mousepad

This 12.6 x 10.8 inch (320 x 270 mm) cloth mouse pad has an RGB ring around it for some added flair.

Speakers: Logitech G560 Lightsync PC Gaming Speakers

This speaker set takes up a fair amount of deskspace, particularly when you consider that both left and right sides must be routed through a giant woofer. But the large footprint leads to a large 240 watts of output power. Better yet, the left and right speakers have RGB lights in the back that are tasteful, but a little subtle for our tastes.

Headset: Tt eSports Cronos Riing

Thermaltake is an industry leader in RGB components and peripherals and, the Cronos Riing, which is sold under its Tt eSports brand, shows why. This comfy headset has bright, RGB rings and logos on both ear cups, enough to blast everyone around you with vibrant color as you blast some music or games.

Gaming Chair: Aerocool ThunderX3 UC5 HEX Chair

The RGB gaming chair market is slowly emerging with offerings from the likes of Gamdias and Aerocool and a highly-anticipated entry from NZXT Vertagear on the way. The Thunder X3 has the least lighting of any of these, with a small battery-operated light that snaps into a space on the back. The chair is relatively comfy and the light gives this a little flair, but Aerocool’s own P7-GC1, which only sells in Europe, has RGB built into the trim.

Stands: Cougar Bunker, Bunker S and Bunker M RGB

To have a true RGBeast of a battlestation, you need RGB stands to hold up your stuff. Cougar makes three such accessories, all with RGB rings in their bases. The Bunker RGB is a mouse bungee, the Bunker S holds up your headset and the Bunker M is a stand and wireless charger for your smartphone.

All of these devices have two-port USB hubs to help you plug in more peripherals, but their lighting is very basic (there are only a few modes that you control by hitting a button) and they use stickers to attach to your desk so forget about moving them around. On the other hand, we haven’t seen RGB mouse bungees or phone stands anywhere else.

