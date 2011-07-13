Three-Way 22" LED LCD Roundup: Dell, LG, And Samsung

Our Benchmarking Approach
Evaluating monitors isn't straightforward. No doubt, processors and graphics cards are much easier to review given our well-established suite of benchmarks. Often, before we even start talking about a given display, any debate about specific evaluation criteria gets lost in the discussion about how color behaves. That's why we aren't going to use test patterns that we need to measure with our eyes.
As a result, we're generation more objective performance analysis by using a spectrophotometer and monitor calibration software: specifically, a Spectracal-certified i1Pro, Spectracal's CalMan (luminance and gamut measurements), X-Rite's i1Match (default state), and ColorEyes Pro (calibration). This allows us to isolate specific traits, such as color space, luminance uniformity, and contrast ratios, without having to rely on subjective impressions. If you are unfamiliar with these terms, we'll explain the benchmarks as we start picking apart each monitor's performance characteristics.
If there are other benchmarks you'd like to see from a display roundup, let us know in this story's feedback thread. We'll try to accommodate your request in our next LCD roundup. In the meantime, our current set of benchmarks gives you a good idea of what to expect, whether you are gaming or just watching video on Hulu.
I mean if we're breaking down everything down to tech...
VA are great at black
IPS are probably the best at color accuracy
IPS better at color shift resistance, but you get light bleed at angles.
TNs better than IPS for motion blur, IPS better than VA for motion blur
VA and IPS both suffer a bit from flashlighting and clouding effects
TNs don't have great color, but offer decent middle ground
TNs are dirt cheap
TNs generally have lower lags
Big generalization here. The point is that nothing is perfect. If it was, there would be little point to advance technologies. In the end, you pick your imperfection.
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
TomsHardware.com
I can do that. For whatever reason, I don't see that many 1920x1200 monitors. Most of the time I see 1920x1080.
Is there a particular reason that you prefer 1920x1200?
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
TomsHardware.com
"Is there a particular reason that you prefer 1920x1200?"
The extra desktop space really helps in my design workflow and adds quite a bit of space over 2 or 3 monitors.
I would also be interested in seeing some 1920x1200 monitors. The reason I prefer that resolution is I find that having that extra vertical space is very useful for productivity software, especially word documents. However, for gaming the resolution really doesn't matter to me.