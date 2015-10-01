Sapphire Nitro R9 390 8G D5 Review

Battlefield 4

Sapphire says this card is a great value for 1080p gaming, and it is. But at this resolution, the R9 390 trails our 970 until it is overclocked. At higher resolutions, the tables turn.

Using Ultra settings at QHD, it outpaces the R9 290X by a small but consistent margin. The same can be said for the GTX 780 Ti. Remarkably, it manages to maintain an average frame rate only 7 FPS behind the more expensive Fury Tri-X. With a bit of overclocking, that gap naturally shrinks.

At 1440p, our GeForce GTX 970 holds a small lead, while at 4K the R9 390 starts to pull away, keeping its nose above 22 FPS. That's the same minimum observed on Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 980.

The average frame rate at this resolution is too low to play at these settings. This holds true for every card except the Fury Tri-X, and even that experience isn’t what gamers are going to want. Overclocking doesn't help much either.