Sapphire Nitro R9 390 8G D5 Review

Battlefield 4
Sapphire says this card is a great value for 1080p gaming, and it is. But at this resolution, the R9 390 trails our 970 until it is overclocked. At higher resolutions, the tables turn.
Using Ultra settings at QHD, it outpaces the R9 290X by a small but consistent margin. The same can be said for the GTX 780 Ti. Remarkably, it manages to maintain an average frame rate only 7 FPS behind the more expensive Fury Tri-X. With a bit of overclocking, that gap naturally shrinks.
At 1440p, our GeForce GTX 970 holds a small lead, while at 4K the R9 390 starts to pull away, keeping its nose above 22 FPS. That's the same minimum observed on Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 980.
The average frame rate at this resolution is too low to play at these settings. This holds true for every card except the Fury Tri-X, and even that experience isn’t what gamers are going to want. Overclocking doesn't help much either.
Both companies seem to be in a bit of a pit. Hopefully the new manufacturing node size will gets things going again.
I am pretty happy with my GTX970 though. It's a nice card.
If amd gvr were as good as shadowplay it wouldn't be a contest. But shadowplay is only a 1-2 fps hit compared amd gvr 10-20fps loss. The gtx 970 uses about 100w less than the 390 under load. But the 390 has better specs on paper & seems more future proof. Plus I m worried I'd be stretching my 650w psu with the 390.
sigh.....
note: using hd7870, Ive tried out gvr & its horrible, currently using dxtory & obs.
As for the PSU, you should be just fine. I run a Nitro 390 on my demo rig and do so with a 450 watt PSU and no issues. In fact at gaming load I have not yet seen the computer push over 400 watts total power load.
Under typical gaming loads the 390 pulls about 80 watts more power. Our cooling solution means this is not a heat issue as we easily handle any heat generated by the card. 80 watts equates to nothing in power usage over typical gaming sessions. Assuming 8 hours per day, every day it would mean a difference at the end of the year of about $25 in extra electric charges.
"Not by much but noteworthy." LOL How does that work? But sure if you'd like your rig having to draw and dispense 100+ watts of internal heat for 3-5 more noteworthy FPS then knock yourself out.
Was running stupidly hot at 84c for a week but then noticed that was due to the game, Mech warrior online using dx 11 which has known issues on a lot of cards, not just AMD.
More than happy with it and happily clocks to 1720 core with an 83% asic