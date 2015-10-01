Sapphire Nitro R9 390 8G D5 Review

Metro: Last Light

At 1440p, Metro: Last Light behaves interestingly. If you look at the graph, almost all of the cards hit the same minimum frame rates. The averages vary from card to card, but not by a large margin. From the 290X, which achieves the lowest average, to the R9 390, which only trails the Fury, there is less than a 7 FPS difference.

Our demanding test settings make 1080p a better option in Metro. Minimum frame rates on our unit under test never drop below 69 FPS, equal to the GeForce GTX 970, though its average is more than 6 FPS higher.

Strangely, the tables turn when we test at 4K. The oldest card on the list, the GTX 780 Ti, somehow manages to average 3 FPS higher than the R9 390 before overclocking. Even after bumping the clocks up it trails by a small margin. Each card performs similarly though, with a spread of less than 5 FPS across the board (except for the Fury, which pulls ahead by nearly 20%).