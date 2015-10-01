Sapphire Nitro R9 390 8G D5 Review

Metro: Last Light
At 1440p, Metro: Last Light behaves interestingly. If you look at the graph, almost all of the cards hit the same minimum frame rates. The averages vary from card to card, but not by a large margin. From the 290X, which achieves the lowest average, to the R9 390, which only trails the Fury, there is less than a 7 FPS difference.
Our demanding test settings make 1080p a better option in Metro. Minimum frame rates on our unit under test never drop below 69 FPS, equal to the GeForce GTX 970, though its average is more than 6 FPS higher.
Strangely, the tables turn when we test at 4K. The oldest card on the list, the GTX 780 Ti, somehow manages to average 3 FPS higher than the R9 390 before overclocking. Even after bumping the clocks up it trails by a small margin. Each card performs similarly though, with a spread of less than 5 FPS across the board (except for the Fury, which pulls ahead by nearly 20%).
Both companies seem to be in a bit of a pit. Hopefully the new manufacturing node size will gets things going again.
I am pretty happy with my GTX970 though. It's a nice card.
If amd gvr were as good as shadowplay it wouldn't be a contest. But shadowplay is only a 1-2 fps hit compared amd gvr 10-20fps loss. The gtx 970 uses about 100w less than the 390 under load. But the 390 has better specs on paper & seems more future proof. Plus I m worried I'd be stretching my 650w psu with the 390.
sigh.....
note: using hd7870, Ive tried out gvr & its horrible, currently using dxtory & obs.
As for the PSU, you should be just fine. I run a Nitro 390 on my demo rig and do so with a 450 watt PSU and no issues. In fact at gaming load I have not yet seen the computer push over 400 watts total power load.
Under typical gaming loads the 390 pulls about 80 watts more power. Our cooling solution means this is not a heat issue as we easily handle any heat generated by the card. 80 watts equates to nothing in power usage over typical gaming sessions. Assuming 8 hours per day, every day it would mean a difference at the end of the year of about $25 in extra electric charges.
"Not by much but noteworthy." LOL How does that work? But sure if you'd like your rig having to draw and dispense 100+ watts of internal heat for 3-5 more noteworthy FPS then knock yourself out.
Was running stupidly hot at 84c for a week but then noticed that was due to the game, Mech warrior online using dx 11 which has known issues on a lot of cards, not just AMD.
More than happy with it and happily clocks to 1720 core with an 83% asic