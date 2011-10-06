Four SAS 6 Gb/s RAID Controllers, Benchmarked And Reviewed

Benchmark Results: I/O Performance In RAID 6 And 10
RAID 6
LSI clearly optimized its MegaRAID 9265 for database, file server, and workstation workloads. The Web server benchmark is mastered by all of the controllers fairly similarly, and no major performance differences crop up.
RAID 10
In RAID 10, Adaptec and LSI fight for the top spot, while the HighPoint RocketRAID 2720SGL is outclassed.
I had a hard time deciding between 9265-8i, 1880 and 6805 a month ago. I bought the 6805 and always wondered why RAID-10 was not as fast as I thought it should be. This reviewed proved my worries.
I eventually went to RAID 6 with 6 Constellation ES 1TB disks. Here's where the adaptec really shines. This is for a photo/video storage/editing disk array.
Admittedly if I have a choice again I would have picked the Areca after seeing the numbers. Adaptec was the cheapest among all of them so it's not too much of a regret.
That said can you please talk more to the differences performance wise between SATA and SAS? I understand the reliability argument, however I wonder if for my purposes I would not be better served by using cheaper SATA disks over SAS disks?
I would also love some direction with regard to a good enclosures/power supplies for a hard drive only enclosure. I realize I am quickly priced out of an enterprise solution in this arena, but have seen at least a couple cheaper options online such as the Sans Digital TR8M+B. (This enclosure is normally bundeled with some RocketRaid controller which I would probably discard in favor of either the Adaptec or LSI solution.)