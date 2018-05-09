Trending

Seasonic Focus Plus Platinum 750 PSU Review: Efficiency On A Budget

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SSR-750PX’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load6.8mV4.2mV3.4mV4.7mVPass
20% Load10.0mV5.0mV4.1mV5.2mVPass
30% Load12.8mV5.5mV4.5mV5.7mVPass
40% Load15.4mV6.1mV5.5mV6.4mVPass
50% Load16.2mV7.7mV6.2mV6.7mVPass
60% Load15.3mV8.5mV7.1mV8.7mVPass
70% Load13.2mV9.0mV7.5mV8.9mVPass
80% Load13.5mV8.8mV8.5mV9.9mVPass
90% Load15.3mV10.1mV9.2mV11.0mVPass
100% Load16.3mV11.4mV9.6mV11.5mVPass
110% Load17.7mV10.8mV9.8mV11.4mVPass
Cross-Load 18.6mV9.4mV8.2mV4.8mVPass
Cross-Load 217.2mV7.3mV5.5mV9.7mVPass
Ripple suppression is great on all of the rails thanks to a good design and in-cable capacitors.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.  

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

