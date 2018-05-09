Seasonic Focus Plus Platinum 750 PSU Review: Efficiency On A Budget

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SSR-750PX’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 6.8mV 4.2mV 3.4mV 4.7mV Pass 20% Load 10.0mV 5.0mV 4.1mV 5.2mV Pass 30% Load 12.8mV 5.5mV 4.5mV 5.7mV Pass 40% Load 15.4mV 6.1mV 5.5mV 6.4mV Pass 50% Load 16.2mV 7.7mV 6.2mV 6.7mV Pass 60% Load 15.3mV 8.5mV 7.1mV 8.7mV Pass 70% Load 13.2mV 9.0mV 7.5mV 8.9mV Pass 80% Load 13.5mV 8.8mV 8.5mV 9.9mV Pass 90% Load 15.3mV 10.1mV 9.2mV 11.0mV Pass 100% Load 16.3mV 11.4mV 9.6mV 11.5mV Pass 110% Load 17.7mV 10.8mV 9.8mV 11.4mV Pass Cross-Load 1 8.6mV 9.4mV 8.2mV 4.8mV Pass Cross-Load 2 17.2mV 7.3mV 5.5mV 9.7mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression is great on all of the rails thanks to a good design and in-cable capacitors.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

