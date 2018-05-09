Seasonic Focus Plus Platinum 750 PSU Review: Efficiency On A Budget

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SSR-750PX’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|6.8mV
|4.2mV
|3.4mV
|4.7mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|10.0mV
|5.0mV
|4.1mV
|5.2mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|12.8mV
|5.5mV
|4.5mV
|5.7mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|15.4mV
|6.1mV
|5.5mV
|6.4mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|16.2mV
|7.7mV
|6.2mV
|6.7mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|15.3mV
|8.5mV
|7.1mV
|8.7mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|13.2mV
|9.0mV
|7.5mV
|8.9mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|13.5mV
|8.8mV
|8.5mV
|9.9mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|15.3mV
|10.1mV
|9.2mV
|11.0mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|16.3mV
|11.4mV
|9.6mV
|11.5mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|17.7mV
|10.8mV
|9.8mV
|11.4mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|8.6mV
|9.4mV
|8.2mV
|4.8mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|17.2mV
|7.3mV
|5.5mV
|9.7mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression is great on all of the rails thanks to a good design and in-cable capacitors.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Ripple At Full Load
Ripple At 110-Percent Load
Ripple At Cross-Load 1
Ripple At Cross-Load 2
