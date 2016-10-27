SilverStone SFX Series SX700-LPT PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12 V, 5 V and 3.3 V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Chart

The SX700-LPT's efficiency is high overall, but it doesn't stand a chance against Lian Li's PE-750, which boasts greater capacity and is more efficient. Nevertheless, SilverStone's SX700-LPT offers above 90% efficiency in the 100 to 650W load range, and that's great performance for this form factor's standards.

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

In general, temperatures inside the PSU are normal given the tough conditions we impose. However, we do spot a component operating close to a worryingly-high 120°C.