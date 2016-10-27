Trending

SilverStone SFX Series SX700-LPT PSU Review

SilverStone released a powerful new SFX-L unit that boasts 700W capacity, Platinum-rated efficiency, fully modular cabling, and a single +12V rail. The SX700-LPT is based on a Sirfa platform and promises quiet operation thanks to its 120mm fan.

By

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12 V, 5 V and 3.3 V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

The SX700-LPT's efficiency is high overall, but it doesn't stand a chance against Lian Li's PE-750, which boasts greater capacity and is more efficient. Nevertheless, SilverStone's SX700-LPT offers above 90% efficiency in the 100 to 650W load range, and that's great performance for this form factor's standards.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

In general, temperatures inside the PSU are normal given the tough conditions we impose. However, we do spot a component operating close to a worryingly-high 120°C.

