SilverStone SFX Series SX700-LPT PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images
Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12 V, 5 V and 3.3 V) as point zero.
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
The SX700-LPT's efficiency is high overall, but it doesn't stand a chance against Lian Li's PE-750, which boasts greater capacity and is more efficient. Nevertheless, SilverStone's SX700-LPT offers above 90% efficiency in the 100 to 650W load range, and that's great performance for this form factor's standards.
Ripple Charts
Infrared Images
Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
In general, temperatures inside the PSU are normal given the tough conditions we impose. However, we do spot a component operating close to a worryingly-high 120°C.
A permanent flaw (false power-good signal), combined with a periodical flaw (far out of specs ripple if this unit gets overloaded), are more than enough evidence in order for me to conclude that this PSU is a potential danger for the rest of the hardware!!.
Once more, thanks for the great review Aris!
And seriously, what were they thinking with that layout? One short and the thing will definitely fry and take down your circuit breaker with it. Considering the number of missed surface mount solder points, shorts are going to be likely.