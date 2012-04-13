Does Your SSD's File System Affect Performance?

Benchmark Results: Iometer Workload Tests

The database test is a completely random set of operations, of which 67% are reads. It works with 8 KB block sizes, on which NTFS can capitalize on the non-compressed Samsung architecture, while the SandForce-based drive performs similarly on NTFS and eFAT. FAT32 is barely worth noting here.

The Web server workload does not execute writes, so it delivers similar performance across all the file systems.

The workstation workload patterns split read and write operations 80/20% respectively, with random and sequential operations also split 80/20%. It involves block sizes of 64, 128, and 256 KB, which is why FAT32 shows performance limits again, since it does not support blocks that large.