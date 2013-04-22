Is A SATA 3Gb/s Platform Still Worth Upgrading With An SSD?

Results: PCMark 7 And Trace

The 840 Pro’s performance is a bit higher attached to the 6 Gb/s port compared to the 3 Gb/s connection under PCMark 7, though the difference is small.

The overview shows that loading applications and importing pictures in Windows Photo Gallery happens faster over a SATA 6Gb/s port than a 3 Gb/s connection. Of course, even then, the throughput-constrained SSD is still way faster than a hard drive.

Our gaming trade only favors the 6 Gb/s port by a bit.