Star Wars Battlefront II Performance Review

CPU/GPU Performance For Multiplayer
While the “solo” adventure is interesting, Star Wars Battlefront II is especially destined to be enjoyed on-line, with multiple players. Is the multi-player experience any more CPU-hungry? To test, we launched a match on Yavin 4, where 40 real players face off against each other.
Of course, it's impossible to reproduce the same workload over and over when 39 other people affect the results in their own way. Our data should therefore be taken as a trend, representative of performance and CPU usage. With map selection being random, and with so many maps available, it was hard enough just to focus our testing on Yavin 4 in DirectX 11.1 mode.
A similar observation is made during mutli-player gameplay as what we saw in the game's single-player mode: multi-threading in DirectX 11 is managed better on a GeForce than with a Radeon card. AMD only appears to push a couple of cores in a meaningful way, while overall utilization is much higher with an Nvidia card installed.
FPS, Frame Time & Smoothness
Both cards achieve frame rates sufficient for smooth gameplay at 1920x1080 and the Ultra quality preset. However, frame time variation is slightly higher on our GeForce GTX 1060 than the Radeon RX 580.
EA owns so many popular IPs but they take this aggressively toxic approach to charging for bits and pieces of the game that should be part of the whole experience from the start. Their fingers poison everything they touch. Imagine the beautiful garden they could cultivate if they only turned the steering wheel a little bit. EA could be an American Nintendo.
Also, weird thing about the core distribution. It would be interesting to hear what the devs have to say about it, specially with the Radeons performing right on par with the GeForces.
Nice findings, as usual. Keep up the great work.
Cheers!
Did you skip "Page 7: Multi-Core Performance"?
They even tested a ryzen brought down to 2 threads
Based on the multi-core testing they did, 2C/4T CPUs should do OK (almost no difference in testing on their Ryzen CPU from 6C/12 all the way down to 2C/4T; it was only when they dipped to 2C/2T that they saw a drop).
GPU-wise, you're kind of on the edge. The 750TI is just behind the 660 or 7850 in performance (the minimum GPUs listed). Given that the 1050 & RX 460/560 (themselves a step up from minimum) were below 50FPS on Ultra, I think you should plan on turning it down to Medium on the quality settings (or turning the resolution down).
I will check on another site then...