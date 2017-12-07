Trending

Star Wars Battlefront II Performance Review

By

CPU/GPU Performance For Multiplayer

While the “solo” adventure is interesting, Star Wars Battlefront II is especially destined to be enjoyed on-line, with multiple players. Is the multi-player experience any more CPU-hungry? To test, we launched a match on Yavin 4, where 40 real players face off against each other.

Of course, it's impossible to reproduce the same workload over and over when 39 other people affect the results in their own way. Our data should therefore be taken as a trend, representative of performance and CPU usage. With map selection being random, and with so many maps available, it was hard enough just to focus our testing on Yavin 4 in DirectX 11.1 mode.

A similar observation is made during mutli-player gameplay as what we saw in the game's single-player mode: multi-threading in DirectX 11 is managed better on a GeForce than with a Radeon card. AMD only appears to push a couple of cores in a meaningful way, while overall utilization is much higher with an Nvidia card installed. 

FPS, Frame Time & Smoothness

Both cards achieve frame rates sufficient for smooth gameplay at 1920x1080 and the Ultra quality preset. However, frame time variation is slightly higher on our GeForce GTX 1060 than the Radeon RX 580.


22 Comments Comment from the forums
  • AgentLozen 07 December 2017 15:51
    The screen shots make this game look terrific. If EA would rethink it's micro transaction policies, this game be could terrific as a whole.

    EA owns so many popular IPs but they take this aggressively toxic approach to charging for bits and pieces of the game that should be part of the whole experience from the start. Their fingers poison everything they touch. Imagine the beautiful garden they could cultivate if they only turned the steering wheel a little bit. EA could be an American Nintendo.
  • Yuka 07 December 2017 15:57
    MP tests? MP tests! MP TESTS!!!

    Also, weird thing about the core distribution. It would be interesting to hear what the devs have to say about it, specially with the Radeons performing right on par with the GeForces.

    Nice findings, as usual. Keep up the great work.

    Cheers!
  • Som1_ 07 December 2017 16:42
    These benchmarks only test gpu, if you have anything lower than a 6600k all the way to an i5-46** with a 1060/rx570 you WILL run the game at a smooth 60 fps.
  • Mike2015 07 December 2017 17:11
    Just curious, but would this game still run (be playable) running on a system with 8 GB RAM, an Intel i3 6100 (dual core) and a GTX 750 Ti 2GB GPU with the detail settings turned down to say medium or low? I'm considering this option for my Son who's very interested in the game. Don't want to have to upgrade the CPU just for this game if I don't have to.
  • Derren001 07 December 2017 17:13
    I do wish the game used SLI. I end up with one GPU running at 99% and the second at 1%.
  • derekullo 07 December 2017 17:13
    20458376 said:
    These benchmarks only test gpu, if you have anything lower than a 6600k all the way to an i5-46** with a 1060/rx570 you WILL run the game at a smooth 60 fps.

    Did you skip "Page 7: Multi-Core Performance"?

    They even tested a ryzen brought down to 2 threads

  • spdragoo 07 December 2017 19:05
    20458485 said:
    Just curious, but would this game still run (be playable) running on a system with 8 GB RAM, an Intel i3 6100 (dual core) and a GTX 750 Ti 2GB GPU with the detail settings turned down to say medium or low? I'm considering this option for my Son who's very interested in the game. Don't want to have to upgrade the CPU just for this game if I don't have to.

    Based on the multi-core testing they did, 2C/4T CPUs should do OK (almost no difference in testing on their Ryzen CPU from 6C/12 all the way down to 2C/4T; it was only when they dipped to 2C/2T that they saw a drop).

    GPU-wise, you're kind of on the edge. The 750TI is just behind the 660 or 7850 in performance (the minimum GPUs listed). Given that the 1050 & RX 460/560 (themselves a step up from minimum) were below 50FPS on Ultra, I think you should plan on turning it down to Medium on the quality settings (or turning the resolution down).
  • phobicsq 07 December 2017 22:01
    It's really a shame that they didn't use a newer engine for this. These games are becoming so expensive yet the R&D is a joke. Using old engines for these huge titles is stupid.
  • redgarl 07 December 2017 23:30
    CPU/GPU goes to the RX 580 while your benches is saying the contrary.

    I will check on another site then...
  • matthew_258 08 December 2017 00:16
    So no 1080ti, 1070ti or 1080? 4k? no...no lemon pledge...
