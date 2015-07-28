Thecus N5810 Pro NAS Review

Pricing, Warranty, and Accessories
We found the Thecus N5810 Pro online from just one seller at the time of writing. SimplyNAS has the diskless platform available for $699. SimplyNAS is also a specificity shop that sells the system in several configurations with disks. Newegg and Amazon were both out of stock.
Thecus backs the N5810 Pro with a two-year warranty. The company offers phone and online support, and also has a dedicated forum with several thousand members.
The system ships with nearly everything you need to get up and running, sans disk drives. Users get a power cord, a single Ethernet cable, manuals, software on optical disks, screws for mounting both 3.5" and 2.5" drives, and four hot-swap drive bay keys.
It would be good to single this information out into one of the section headings. It may be redundant as you presumably standardise this across NAS of a given bay capacity - but it would still be useful.
5 years is a long time and unless they intend to have the same product line around for a long time, it will either be EOL or replaced with an updated version.