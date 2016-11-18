Trending

Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 850W PSU Review

In addition to its flagship Titanium line, Thermaltake also equipped the DPS G Gold family with an RGB fan. The highest-capacity model outputting up to 850W is our test subject today.

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise, And Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the TPG-0850D-R's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, Thermaltake's PSU is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

The +12V rail's bad performance in the turn-on transient tests, the low power-good hold-up time, loose load regulation on the minor rails, and >50mV of ripple at +12V during the full-load test combine to put the TPG-0850D-R into last place compared the competition we charted.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the TPG-0850D-R's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.  

The combination of mediocre performance and a high price leads to a terrible result for Thermaltake.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28°C and 30°C (82°F to 86°F).

Thermaltake's offering performs pretty well when it comes to noise, since its fan remains quiet through most scenarios.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature between 28°C and 30°C.

The overall efficiency we measured is lower than the TPG-0850D-R's direct competitors. The difference reaches up to 1% compared to the Gold-rated XFX offering, which uses a solid Seasonic platform.

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • powernod 18 November 2016 18:07
    -It's not exactly a PSU-related question but more likely a general one.
    From the pictures from the monitoring software, i can notice that this software is able to measure CPU and GPU temperature. Do you have any idea if such monitoring is (relatively) accurate?
    -Excellent review Aris !!
  • Malik 722 18 November 2016 20:31
    in corsair link software atleast both cpu and gpu temperatures are accurate.
  • Aris_Mp 18 November 2016 20:41
    it takes readings from the system's (actually the individual components') sensors. If those are accurate then the software's readings will be accurate as well. Normally they are accurate.
  • Nuckles_56 18 November 2016 22:11
    That 12V transient response was certainly interesting, I don't think I've seen one do anything like that before
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 18 November 2016 22:15
    18886218 said:
    That 12V transient response was certainly interesting, I don't think I've seen one do anything like that before

    Do what?
  • Nuckles_56 19 November 2016 02:28
    18886236 said:
    18886218 said:
    That 12V transient response was certainly interesting, I don't think I've seen one do anything like that before

    Do what?

    Go and plummet back down to almost 0V during the test
  • turkey3_scratch 19 November 2016 02:45
    18887052 said:
    18886236 said:
    18886218 said:
    That 12V transient response was certainly interesting, I don't think I've seen one do anything like that before

    Do what?

    Go and plummet back down to almost 0V during the test

    I don't think you're reading the transient response graph properly. It's not a measure of voltage but a measure of ripple (well, technically that is a measure of voltage but it's more a measure of instantaneous offsets of an average, or a highly zoomed in sector).

    That or I am just missing something. I probably am. Not sure what I'm missing though. Forgive my ignorance.
  • Nuckles_56 19 November 2016 04:28
    For this graph http://media.bestofmicro.com/ext/aHR0cDovL21lZGlhLmJlc3RvZm1pY3JvLmNvbS9TLzYvNjIxNzk4L29yaWdpbmFsLzEydl9vZmYuanBn/r_600x450.jpg I hope that I'm not reading it that badly wrong
  • Aris_Mp 19 November 2016 08:52
    yes this is something really weird indeed.
    Reply
  • sparkyman215 19 November 2016 13:19
    Fantastic review Aris! I absolutely love reading in depth articles about anything. Terrible PSU for the price, but it's an awesome review. Congrats!
