Protection Features

OCP 12V: 113.4A (113.4%), 11.955V 5V: 29.5A (118%), 5.066V 3.3V: 34.2A (136.8%), 3.317V 5VSB: 5.4A (180% ), 4.886V OPP 1376.5W (114.71%) OTP ✓ (164°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V: ✓

5V: ✓

3.3V: ✓

5VSB: ✓

-12V: ✓ PWR_OK Inaccurate NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV

Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay

With the only exception of the 3.3V rail, the OCP triggering points are configured correctly. The same goes for the over power protection feature, which is reasonably set at 114.71%.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.

The 3.3V rail is always lower than the other two rails, as the ATX spec requires.

Cross Load Tests

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple Charts

The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.

Infrared Images

We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).

We don't notice high temperatures at the PSU's internals with the passive operation and ten minutes operation at the half, of its max-rated-capacity, load. This proves that the fan speed profile could be more relaxed.

