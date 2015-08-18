Transcend SSD370 Review

PCMark 8 Advanced Workload Performance

Here, we look at more strenuous workloads with heavy preconditioning and a controlled descent out of steady state. The two Transcend SSD370 products manage to keep performance pace with SanDisk's Ultra II 480GB SSD with SanDisk A19nm TLC flash for most of the test. In the moderate workload section, even the Ultra II TLC drive with an SLC buffer regains composure a bit better and separates itself away from the SSD370 drives.