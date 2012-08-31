USB 3.0-Based 2.5" Hard Disks From Adata, Hitachi, And WD

Technical Data And Test Configuration
Technical Data
|Make
|Adata
|Hitachi
|Western Digital
|Product Family
|DashDrive Durable HD710
|Touro Mobile Pro
|My Passport
|Model Number
|AHD710-750GU3-CBL
|HTOLMNA7501BBB
|WDBY8L0020BBK
|Form Factor
|2.5"
|2.5"
|2.5"
|Capacity
|750 GB
|750 GB
|2 TB
|Platters
|2
|2
|4
|Rotational Speed
|5400 RPM
|7200 RPM
|5400 RPM
|Other Capacities
|500 GB, 1 TB
|500 GB
|500 GB, 750 GB, 1 TB
|Interface
|USB 3.0
|USB 3.0
|USB 3.0
|Dimensions (W x H x D)
|3.9" x 0.8" x 5.2"
|3.15" x 0.6" x 5.0"
|3.2" x 0.8" x 4.4"
|Weight
|0.48 lbs.
|0.34 lbs
|0.5 lbs
|Warranty
|Three Years
|Two Years
|Two Years
Test Configuration
|System Hardware
|Hardware
|Details
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-920 (Nehalem) 45 nm, 2.66 GHz, 8 MB L2 Cache
|Motherboard (LGA 1366)
|Supermicro X8SAX, Revision: 1.0, Chipset Intel X58 Express + ICH10R, BIOS: 1.0B
|Memory
|3 x 1 GB DDR3-1333 Corsair CM3X1024-1333C9DHX
|Hard Disk
|Seagate NL35 400 GB, ST3400832NS, 7200 RPM, SATA 1.5Gb/s, 8 MB Cache
|Storage Controller
|eSATA: On-Board eSATA (ICH10R) USB 2.0: On-Board USB 2.0 (ICH10R) USB 3.0: NEC D720200F1 (Gigabyte GA-USB3.0)
|Power Supply
|OCZ EliteXstream 800 W, OCZ800EXS-EU
|Benchmarks
|Performance Measurements
|h2benchw 3.13
|I/O Performance
|IOMeter 2008.08.18 Fileserver Benchmark Web server Benchmark Database Benchmark Workstation Benchmark Streaming Reads and Writes
|System-Software & Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate
The theoretical bandwidth of USB 3.0 is roughly 625 MB/s, but this speed is rarely achieved -- even with the fastest hardware -- because the bus relies on a protocol for transferring data which is poorly optimized and eats up a chunk of the bandwidth.
and I get 30~40 MB/s copying from USB 2 WD my book 2TB to ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
If you're copying from a SATA 3 SSD to a USB 3.0 SSD, then yes, you could see much faster speeds.
USB 3.0 in most instances isn't ready for prime time for external HDD's, and without UASP the queuing is too slow; UASP solves this problem. Otherwise without UASP IMO use eSATA or a backup internal SATA HDD.
More info see TH article June 20th, 2012 - http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/usb-3-uas-turbo,3215.html
Note: The Hitachi Touro fails (BSOD) in Windows 8.
that 1tb is in a better case than the 2tb
what i have noticed with usb 3 is that, yes while its theoretical max is higher than current hdd and ssds should achieve, the fact of the matter is they never hit that peak.
thats why im wondering, with an ssd, what is the best we can get usb3 to.
you proved that current normal hdds in a good case do not have a problem in usb 3, and for that i thank you.