OCZ's Vertex 3: Second-Generation SandForce For The Masses

Test Setup

Test Hardware Processor Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge), 3.3 GHz, LGA 1155, 8 MB Shared L3, Power-savings enabled Motherboard Gigabyte GA-H67MA-UD2H Memory Kingston Hyper-X 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 @ DDR3-1333/1066, 1.5 V Hard Drive Intel X25-M 160 GB SSDSA2M160G2GC, SATA 3Gb/s (System Drive) Kingston SSDNow 100 V+ 120 GB SVP100S2/128G, SATA 3Gb/s OCZ Agility 2 120 GB OCZSSD2-2AGTE120G, SATA 3Gb/s Seagate Momentus 5400.6 500 GB ST9500325AS, SATA 3Gb/s OCZ Vertex 2 120 GB OCZSSD2-2VTXE120G, SATA 3Gb/s Western Digital VelociRaptor 300 GB WD3000HLFS, SATA 3Gb/s G.Skill SATA II 64 GB FM-25S2S-64GB, SATA 3Gb/s OCZ Vertex 3 Pro 200 GB Beta Sample, SATA 6Gb/s OCZ Vertex 3 240 GB Beta Sample, SATA 6Gb/s Crucial C300 256 GB CTFDDAC256MAG SATA 6Gb/s Graphics Intel HD Graphics 3000 Power Supply Sparkle 1250 W, 80 PLUS System Software And Drivers Operating System Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics Driver Intel Display Driver 8.15.10.2266

Benchmarks Performance Measurements CrystalDiskMark 3.0 x64, set to read and write random data to drivePCMark Vantage 1.0.2.0 I/O Performance IOMeter 2008.08.18, default configuration, not reading/writing random dataFile server Benchmark, Web server Benchmark, Database Benchmark, Workstation BenchmarkStreaming Reads, Streaming Writes4 KB Random Reads, 4 KB Random Writes

If you have been paying attention to the news, you already know about the SATA degradation problem in the H67 and P67 chipsets. As you know, this only affects the 3 Gb/s ports. We're testing on the 6 Gb/s ports here, so our results are unaffected.