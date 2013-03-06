Four More Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers Take On The NH-D14

Test Hardware Configuration

Supporting dual 120 mm top-mounted radiators, as well as 120 mm and 140 mm rear-mounted radiators, Nanoxia’s top-performing Deep Silence 1 is retained from our previous cooling round-up.

While most cases don’t have a pop-down top-panel cover, our does. We removed this cover to simulate the open top panel of "typical" top-vented cases.

Asus’ overclocking-friendly P9X79 is also retained from our previous cooling round-up.