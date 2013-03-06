Four More Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers Take On The NH-D14

Test Hardware Configuration
Supporting dual 120 mm top-mounted radiators, as well as 120 mm and 140 mm rear-mounted radiators, Nanoxia’s top-performing Deep Silence 1 is retained from our previous cooling round-up.
While most cases don’t have a pop-down top-panel cover, our does. We removed this cover to simulate the open top panel of "typical" top-vented cases.
Asus’ overclocking-friendly P9X79 is also retained from our previous cooling round-up.
|Test System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E): 3.30 GHz, Six Cores O/C to 4.25 GHz (34 x 125 MHz) at 1.325 V Core
|Case
|Nanoxia Deep Silence 1
|Motherboard
|Asus P9X79: LGA 2011, Intel X79 Express, Firmware 0906 (12-22-2011), O/C at 125 MHz BCLK
|RAM
|G.Skill F3-17600CL9Q-16GBXLD 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-2200 Benchmarked at DDR3-1666 CAS 9 defaults
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 580: 772 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4008 Maximum Fan for Thermal Tests, SLI
|Hard Drives
|Samsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|Seasonic X760 SS-760KM ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce 296.10 WHQL
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.2.3.1020
|Benchmark Configuration
|Prime 95 v25.8
|64-bit executable, Small FFTs, eight threads
|RealTemp 3.00
|Highest core reading at full CPU load (60 minutes) Highest core reading at 30 minutes idle
|Galaxy CM-140 SPL Meter
|Tested at 1/2 m, corrected to 1 m (-6 db), dB(A) weighting
Doesn't really justify buying one of these over an NH-D14, really only to say that you have "water cooling."
I've had my Noctua D14 for almost two years now. It's one of the best investments I've made in my PC. If i needed better cooling, i would just buy a third fan for the D14, and it would drop a few degree's and give better cooling than all but the top to Closed-loop coolers tested here. Plus I'd have lower noise.
If room is not a problem there is NO reason to get a closed-loop system. A D14 with a third fan is $100 and is out performed only in thermals by more expensive and louder CL coolers.
I understand the issue of weight. But saving 2-3 degree's on cpu (aside from the TT 2.0) isn't worth your mobo gaining 15-17 degree's which results in a much hotter system and more stress on all your other components.
Theoretically, the more cooling the space, the more efficient.
You should have compared air coolers to other air coolers, then compared single fan 120mm and 140mm CLC with other single fan CLC and then do a dual fan CLC vs. other dual fan CLC.
I mean, come on, I'm glad you reviewed this, but you should have at least took the best air cooler, single fan CLC, and dual fan CLC in the current market and then tested and compared results.
I'm surprised why Noctua hasn't included their newest fans in their coolers. I'm sure its holding many potential customers off.