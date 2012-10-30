The Definitive Windows 8 Review And User Guide

Test Systems And Software
|Desktop Test System Specs
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 8 Enterprise Evaluation (64-bit)
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge) 3.3 GHz Base Clock, Quad-Core, 6 MB Shared L3 Cache, Power-saving features enabled
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte GA-Z68XP-UD3 (F10 BIOS)
|Memory
|8 GB Crucial DDR3 @ 1333 MT/s (2 x 4 GB)
|Graphics
|GeForce GTX 560 Ti 1 GB GDDR5 (PCIe 2.0 x16)
|Storage
|Seagate Barracuda 7200.12 500 GB SATA 3Gb/s, 7200 RPM, 16 MB Cache
|Optical
|Asus DRW-24B1ST/BLK/B/AS
|Power Supply
|Corsair TX750W (750 W max)
|Case
|Zalman MS1000-HS2
|CPU Cooler
|Scythe Mugen 2 Revision B
|Keyboard
|Logitech Wireless Keyboard K320
|Mouse
|Logitech Wireless Trackball M570
|Notebook Test System
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 8 (64-bit)
|Model
|Toshiba Satellite S955-S5376
Display15.6" HD TrueBrite LED-Backlit (1366x768)ProcessorIntel Core i5-3317U (Ivy Bridge), 1.7 GHz Base Clock, Dual-Core, 3 MB Shared L3 Cache, Power-saving features enabledMemory8 GB DDR3 @ 1600 MT/sGraphicsMobile Intel HD GraphicsStorage750 GB SATA HDD 5400 RPMNetwork802.11 b/g/nMSRP$750Touchscreen Notebook Test SystemOperating SystemMicrosoft Windows 8 (64-bit)Operating SystemToshiba Satellite P845t-S4310
Display14.0" HD TrueBrite LED-Backlit Touch Screen (1366x768)ProcessorIntel Core i5-3317U (dual-core)Memory6 GB DDR3 @ 1600 MT/sStorage750 GB SATA HDD 5,400 RPMNetwork802.11 b/g/n + WiDiMSRP$950
Win8 is supposed to have everything GPU accelerated, to "better handle big texts" like MS-Word.
So how will you measure FPS in MS-Word ?Plus, how do you measure the 2D performance improvements, the much touted smoothness of win8 ?
Also, if anyone wants to buy my Transformer Prime, let me know lol.
http://classicshell.sourceforge.net/
I gave Windows 8 a chance for months in its preview version and not much has changed since the preview version went to the RTM version and always found myself navigating back to Windows 7. I mean Windows 8 felt like an OS that had things i didn't want then an OS that had things I did want. I didn't want a Modern UI as my main screen. I didn't want MS to get rid of the start menu, I didn't want Aeroless Windows that looks like something you would see on Windows 9x. Sure there are programs like classic shell the helps ease the pain of not having a start menu, but that won't be a gurantee to always work esp if MS tries to block it from working with future update patches to Windows 8. And even if they don't patch it all i'm doing is trying to make Windows 8 look like Windows 7 so why don't just stick with Windows 7 instead if that's the case.
Now I think Windows 8 is great on touch screen devices, but for pc's it's another story. Which is why I always thought that MS should have made two diff versions of Windows 8 one for touch screens and one for non touch screens without the Modern UI and with a start menu. Those two simple changes would have made a lot more people that use anon touch screen pc more satisfied with Windows 8.
I read people on here saying people are haters of Windows 8, but those so called haters of Windows 8 reflect on reality off the frustration that most consumers will feel the first time they try to use Windows 8. I think what some of you are missing is the avg consumer that aren't tech savvy doesn't like a lot of change presented to them at once, because it took them a while to understand the Windows that they are using now and making a big change to that will generate almost instant frustration and this is where I feel MS is at a big disconnect with Windows 8 and the avg consumer who are vastly makeup the computer market and when you impose something that seems radical to them and what they have been soo used to for years, it's going to have a big negative effect on that product.