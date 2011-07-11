From $100 To $160: Five Z68-Based Boards, Compared

TZ68A+ Firmware

The TZ68A+ translates Biostar’s familiar O.N.E. menu to UEFI, with little more than a shift from tabbed menus to icons and an updated background image separating the two styles.

The top of this menu features CPU ratio and current override controls. One must scroll down a little to get to the base clock setting, passing along the way a GPU multiplier for overclocking internal graphics.

The acronym O.N.E. starts to make sense as we scroll further to find primary memory timings on the same menu.

Voltage settings are placed near the bottom of O.N.E., just below the secondary memory timings. Biostar adds a full set of integrated graphics voltage controls, in addition to the expected core voltage settings.

As we reach the end of O.N.E., we finally find chipset and memory voltage controls. Note that “CPU VCore LoadLine” means “allow droop voltage,” so that choosing disabled actually enables the feature most of Biostar’s competitors refer to as “Load Line Compensation”.