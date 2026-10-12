Developer uses Claude to enable Xbox Cloud Gaming on jailbroken PS5s — allows upscaling to 4K using the PS5 GPU

Brazilian developer RafaelNGP has created his own Homebrew called PSBox Cloud Gaming on his jailbroken PS5 and released it for download on GitHub. The mod, created in part using Claude, allows Xbox Cloud Gaming to run natively on a PS5, with up to 4 DualSense controllers mapped to Xbox for compatibility.

The lines between consoles and PC have been blurring lately, and even more so for the PS5, with jailbreak mods allowing for many new capabilities it was never intended for. We recently covered a story about the original Xbox being emulated on a jailbroken PS5, but a more modern and usable mod is this natively running Xbox Cloud Gaming mod. Gone are the days of switching to your Xbox or PC to play xCloud; just run it on your PS5 — that's what RafaelNGP thought to himself before making PSBox Cloud Gaming.

Rafael explains how easy it is to get it running, with just a .zip file download from their GitHub, extraction to a specific folder, waiting for a Homebrew loader to mount the “game,” then launch and sign in as usual. Users are able to sign in using their phone through a code on the TV. It currently supports a 1080p60 stream, but can be upscaled to 4K using the PS5’s GPU with AMD FSR 1 or Anime4K upscalers. The application is still not perfect, with testers reporting video issues such as macroblocking, pink artifacts, and vibration issues on the DualSense controllers, while others are thrilled and having a good experience.

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As if emulating the original Xbox and playing xCloud on a PS5 weren’t enough, a comment under the Reddit post asked whether they could use local Xbox Remote Play on it, intending to stream games from an Xbox they already have to the PS5. Rafael said it didn’t work yet, but promptly created an update days later enabling Xbox Remote Play.

The PS5’s library of exclusives may be lackluster, but it seems that the PS5 has more to offer than its own games outside of what Sony intends for it, thanks to the jailbreaking community.