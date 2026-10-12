Developer uses Claude to enable Xbox Cloud Gaming on jailbroken PS5s — allows upscaling to 4K using the PS5 GPU

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You can even use Xbox Remote Play to play with your Xbox on your PS5, for whatever reason.

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(Image credit: Microsoft)

Brazilian developer RafaelNGP has created his own Homebrew called PSBox Cloud Gaming on his jailbroken PS5 and released it for download on GitHub. The mod, created in part using Claude, allows Xbox Cloud Gaming to run natively on a PS5, with up to 4 DualSense controllers mapped to Xbox for compatibility.

The lines between consoles and PC have been blurring lately, and even more so for the PS5, with jailbreak mods allowing for many new capabilities it was never intended for. We recently covered a story about the original Xbox being emulated on a jailbroken PS5, but a more modern and usable mod is this natively running Xbox Cloud Gaming mod. Gone are the days of switching to your Xbox or PC to play xCloud; just run it on your PS5 — that's what RafaelNGP thought to himself before making PSBox Cloud Gaming.

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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.