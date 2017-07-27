AMD Opens Up Wraith Max Cooler To Retail For $59
AMD announced that it is offering the Wraith Max cooler on the retail market for $59 with availability beginning today.
The cooler snaps onto AM4, AM3+, and FM2 motherboards. Previously, the Wraith Max was only available as a bundled cooler with some Ryzen SKUs, but due to popular demand, AMD opened it up to the retail market.
The 140W cooler provides plenty of cooling capacity for Ryzen overclocking adventures. You can customize the color of the RGB ring with Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light, Biostar Vivid LED DJ, and ASRock's RGB LED tools. AMD also offers the AMD Wraith Max RGB lighting control software (powered by Cooler Master) as a free download. The Wraith Max comes with both a USB header cable and an RGB LED header to control the lighting feature.
The cooler is equipped with a cooper base plate and heatpipes, along with pre-applied thermal paste and a 92mm Cooler Master fan. The down-blowing fan also provides an extra bit of cooling for the socket area and VRMs. The cooler runs at 38dBa and features AMD's new spring-screw clamping mechanism.
Not sure how Cooper is, in relation to here, but I was wondering how cooper compared to copper when it came to HSF coolers.
You got a comparison review to link to? I'd love to see it.
And do you have the actual benchmarks to prove this?
Techspot was able to get the Ryzen 3 1200 from 3.1GHz to 3.9GHz with the Wraith Stealth cooler that came in its box (normal Boost limit is 3,4GHz), & were able to get the 1300X from 3.5GHz to 4.0 GHz with the Wriath Spire cooler (normal Boost limit is 3.7GHz), & they described them as being "quiet" (https://www.techspot.com/review/1455-ryzen-3/page4.html). That's pretty similar to Tom's Hardware's results (http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/amd-ryzen-3-1300x-cpu,5149-8.html). Do you have any link showing the CM 212 EVO being tested yet with a Ryzen 3? Until then, it's just opinion.
Not to mention that it manages to do that with a smaller fan (92mm being smaller than the CM 212 EVO's 120mm fan). & it's a horizontal-mount down-blowing cooler, vs. the vertical-mount side-blowing CM 212. That could make it more attractive for those who have less headroom in their cases, or who don't want their CPU cooler to blow its hot air directly onto the GPU (or vice versa).
It's fairly quiet: confirmed by benchmarks and reviews.
It's smaller than a 212 EVO: confirmed by reading specs
It blows air down instead of to the side: whether that is good for a particular build or not varies. Confirmed by piecing together more than just one of things that we all know and love!
It cools as well as a 212 EVO: unconfirmed by benchmark or review(and probably never will be. While it's a great little cooler for what it is, it is never going to win a apples to oranges comparison against the 212. The 212 has a far bigger heatsink and the larger fan moves more air. Educated guess: the 212 will move more BTU's per mm² on the same size chip.)
It costs to darn much to be competitive: confirmed by checking prices of air coolers at your favorite retailer.
I can only assume that AMD doesn't really want to get into the CPU cooling market with that kind of a street price.
Oh wait,,,,they just did tho....
OK AMD, you are sending those confusing signals again!!!! And here I thought you had learned your lesson!!!!! Serves me right for thinking again! lol