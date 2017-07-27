Login | Sign Up
Search

AMD Opens Up Wraith Max Cooler To Retail For $59

by
12 Comments

AMD announced that it is offering the Wraith Max cooler on the retail market for $59 with availability beginning today.

The cooler snaps onto AM4, AM3+, and FM2 motherboards. Previously, the Wraith Max was only available as a bundled cooler with some Ryzen SKUs, but due to popular demand, AMD opened it up to the retail market.

The 140W cooler provides plenty of cooling capacity for Ryzen overclocking adventures. You can customize the color of the RGB ring with Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light, Biostar Vivid LED DJ, and ASRock's RGB LED tools. AMD also offers the AMD Wraith Max RGB lighting control software (powered by Cooler Master) as a free download. The Wraith Max comes with both a USB header cable and an RGB LED header to control the lighting feature. 

The cooler is equipped with a cooper base plate and heatpipes, along with pre-applied thermal paste and a 92mm Cooler Master fan. The down-blowing fan also provides an extra bit of cooling for the socket area and VRMs. The cooler runs at 38dBa and features AMD's new spring-screw clamping mechanism.

About the author
Paul Alcorn

Paul Alcorn is a Contributing Editor for Tom's Hardware US. He writes news and reviews on CPUs, storage and enterprise hardware.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
12 comments
    Your comment
  • ibjeepr
    LoL "cooper base plate" Who's Cooper?
    5
  • Punisher_1
    $59 with the 1600x currently selling at 229.99 that puts it over the price of the 1700.
    1
  • Patrick_Bateman
    Too expensive.
    5
Display All 12 comments
Most Popular
  1. Arctic Cooling Introduces AMD Threadripper-Ready All-In-One Coolers
  2. Alphacool Debuts Two New M.2 SSD Cooling Solutions
  3. Id-Cooling Launches Three New Frostflow+ All-In-One Coolers
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices