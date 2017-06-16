Tom’s Hardware E3 2017 Highlights

Take A Break And Play Picture 8 of 20

Even though the main focus of E3 is on digital titles, there’s some time to play some analog games, as well. For example, at Square Enix’s booth, people queued up to play the Final Fantasy trading card game. The company had a few tables next to its booth were players could try a few decks and get a taste of the card game’s unique mechanics.

The booth also featured some of its upcoming titles that fans could try out, such as the Stormblood expansion for Final Fantasy XIV and the remastered and expanded version of Final Fantasy XII, which is titled Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age.

