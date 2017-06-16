Login | Sign Up
Tom's Hardware E3 2017 Highlights

Games, Games, And More Games

Another E3 has come and gone. For three days (although the additional press conferences made it a full six days), the gaming industry descended on Los Angeles, where some of the most popular developers and publishers revealed new games, additional content for current titles, and even a new console. As always, E3 provided some memorable moments in addition to the newly revealed games, and if you couldn’t make it to the show this year, don’t worry: There’s always next year. But for now, here are some highlights from one of the industry’s largest tradeshows.

The Public

In the past, the show was accessible only to the press and members of the industry, but this year, for the first time, E3 was open to the general public. For $250 (or $150 for those who bought the limited number of early-bird tickets), anyone could attend the show. The additional influx of people meant that an already-crowded event had even more attendees. Lines to check out some of the latest games were full in a matter of minutes, with people waiting hours just to see a single title.

Earlier And Earlier

A few years ago, most of the major press conferences for the show were packed into one day. The Monday before the start of E3 was then called “Day 0,” as Microsoft, EA, Ubisoft, and Sony all showed their latest projects in their respective pressers. EA then decided that it no longer needed to be part of the show and created its own event in Los Angeles, called EA Play, that took place around the same time as E3. This year, the event was at the Hollywood Palladium, and the company’s press conference kicked off the E3 festivities a few days early, on June 10.

Welcome To Bethesdaland

Like EA, Bethesda also hosted its own off-site presentation, but it went the extra mile by making it a unique experience. The theme to this year’s show was “Bethesdaland,” and the company transformed the Los Angeles Center Studios space into a small theme park that included a ferris wheel, small packs of popcorn, and of course some Nuka-Cola Quantum. In addition to the theme park attractions, fans also lined up to play some of Bethesda’s titles and for a chance to snag one of the many pins related to each Bethesda game.

The Xbox One X

Before the start of the press conferences, the talk of E3 was the reveal of the price and release date for Microsoft’s Xbox One X. The console was initially revealed at last year’s Xbox E3 presser, and over the course of the year we found out its specs, features, and some of the titles that will support it at launch. When it comes out on November 7, you’ll have to pay $500 to get it.

Some Love For The PC Gamer

Despite Microsoft’s massive focus on the Xbox One X, it reserved a corner of its booth to show off Windows 10 and PC gaming. In addition to the OS, there were also some PCs, such as the one shown here, that sported heavily-customized cases. Microsoft also introduced PC-focused titles  at the second annual PC Gaming Show, including Age of Empires: Definitive Edition.

Attractions

With the public now roaming the show floor, companies had to find more ways to convince people to check out their booths. This massive dragon, which was made to advertise Capcom’s Monster Hunter: World, loomed like a behemoth in the South Hall. Many people (including us) couldn’t resist stopping in their tracks to snap a quick photo or two. Other booths also featured live shows or gameplay.

Take A Break And Play

Even though the main focus of E3 is on digital titles, there’s some time to play some analog games, as well. For example, at Square Enix’s booth, people queued up to play the Final Fantasy trading card game. The company had a few tables next to its booth were players could try a few decks and get a taste of the card game’s unique mechanics.

The booth also featured some of its upcoming titles that fans could try out, such as the Stormblood expansion for Final Fantasy XIV and the remastered and expanded version of Final Fantasy XII, which is titled Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age.

Celebrities Abound

Because E3 is in Los Angeles, the probability of seeing a celebrity on the show floor is higher than at other events, and more often than not, these celebrities have a camera crew that follows them as they create new content to promote their brand. We first saw WWE superstar Xavier Woods (left), aka Austin Creed, at GDC earlier this year when we went head to head against him in a VR racing game. At E3, he was back to show off more games to his YouTube audience, and he brought another colleague to help out: WWE superstar Samoa Joe (center).

VR Is Here To Stay

Despite the smaller-than-expected focus on virtual reality at E3, there were still a few VR projects for fans to ogle. This included Bandai Namco’s Ace Combat 7: Unknown Skies. For now, the game will be a VR-exclusive title, specifically for PSVR. However, we surmise that it might come to the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive in the future, because this latest entry in the franchise will debut not just on the PlayStation 4, but on the Xbox One and PC as well. Other VR titles at E3 included Polyphony Digital’s Gran Turismo Sport and Ready At Dawn’s Echo Arena.

The Beginning Of The Brotherhood

Last year, Ubisoft didn’t release an Assassin’s Creed title because it wanted to take extra time to look at feedback and determine what it can do to improve future installments. The first step in that new direction is Assassin's Creed: Origins. This time around, you'll head to Ancient Egypt where you'll witness the birth of the Assassin Brotherhood through the eyes of a new character named Bayek.

A Fox Wearing A Tunic

E3 was rife with AAA titles presented by big-name developers. However, the E3 Media Indie Exchange (MIX) hosted a number of indie games that you wouldn’t normally find on the show floor. Out of the dozens of titles we saw, Tunic caught our attention the most. In this game, you take control of an adorable tunic-wearing fox who arrives on a mysterious island. The play style emphasizes exploration and puzzle solving, which is largely reminiscent of the bird's eye-view style of the Zelda franchise’s early titles.

The game was filled with hidden passageways and secrets that you won’t be able to pick up on initially, but replaying the game will let you discover these tucked-away pieces of content.

Use Sound To Guide Your Way

Stifled is a survival horror VR title that throws you into the dark. In Stifled, everything is pitch black, and the only way you can navigate is through echolocation. Using the mic, you can make sounds that will briefly highlight the immediate area; the louder the noise, the more of your surroundings you can see. However, fearsome creatures stalk in the darkness, and you need to be totally silent if you want to sneak by undetected. If the fear squeezes a shriek out of you, well...you probably don’t want to find out what happens next.

The Return Of The Classic RTS

Microsoft dropped a bombshell during the PC Gaming Show by announcing Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, 20 years after its initial release. The upcoming game isn’t just a modern port; it’s a top-down remake. Every graphic, from the terrain, to the character sprites, to the animations have been redrawn to reflect a modern system’s capabilities. Gameplay has been rebalanced so that the metagame won’t be dominated by a handful of units and factions. Even the beloved soundtrack has been recomposed and re-recorded by an orchestra.

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition looks to be a labor of love for Microsoft, and hopefully the much-needed bug fixes and modern aesthetic will bring old players back and “wololo” new players into the fold.

A Race For Revenge

Even though it wasn’t on the show floor, Ghost Games showed its first gameplay video for the upcoming Need for Speed: Payback. The game’s initial trailer made it look like something out of a Fast and Furious movie, but the developers promise more than that. It will put you in control of three characters as they blaze a path of revenge against The House, a dangerous group that controls multiple facets of Fortune City, including the casinos, criminals, and most importantly, the police.

Take To The High Seas (Again)

Skull & Bones, a new game from Ubisoft Singapore, made its debut this week. The naval combat game borrows heavily from Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag in terms of its gameplay mechanics, but the rest of the content is something that the studio will develop on its own. At E3, we tried a player-versus-player mode called Loot Hunt, and when the game comes out later this year, it will also have a single-player experience wherein you’ll travel the ocean in search of enemies (some of which will be other players) and precious loot to upgrade your ship with cosmetic items or offensive capabilities.

The Return Of 'Metroid Prime'

Before E3 opened its doors, Nintendo hosted an online stream where it showed some of its upcoming titles, one of which was a new Metroid game titled Metroid Prime 4. All we got to see was an extremely short teaser video, but we know that the game is being developed for the Nintendo Switch. The last Metroid game with the “Prime moniker” came out in 2007 with the release of Metroid Prime 3: Corruption. Nintendo didn’t provide a release date for the new title, but we can expect more information to arrive at some point in the future.

Mixed Reality Demo Streaming On A Single System

Mixed reality--in this case meaning the act of simultaneously showing viewers both the real world and whatever someone is seeing within a VR HMD--is a technique involving a camera, a green screen, and a powerful VR-capable system. This effectively creates an image of you within the VR world, and as you can imagine, this could be a great source of entertainment for developers and Twitch streamers alike. However, all of the above is an incredibly hefty workload, and 4-, 6-, and even 8-core processors will struggle to handle it while simultaneously streaming.

During E3, Intel showcased the prowess of its upcoming 12-core Skylake X i9-7920X, which was capable of handling a mixed reality demo and stream of Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality without breaking a sweat.

Thin, Light, And Powerful

Nvidia’s Max-Q design, which it announced during Computex, promises thinner and lighter laptops without significant performance compromises. One such Max-Q model was displayed at the Origin PC booth, and it certainly lived up to Nvidia’s thin-and-light expectation: The Max-Q laptop runs about 19.3mm thick and weighs 4 lbs. It can also support up to a GTX 1070, which was previously unheard of for a laptop with those physical dimensions.

Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

  clonazepam
    I was hoping for some news from Fromsoft. 'Anthem' might be interesting. 'Monster Hunter World' could be too. What's coming up next? Tokyo Game Show?
