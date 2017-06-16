Tom’s Hardware E3 2017 Highlights

Mixed reality--in this case meaning the act of simultaneously showing viewers both the real world and whatever someone is seeing within a VR HMD--is a technique involving a camera, a green screen, and a powerful VR-capable system. This effectively creates an image of you within the VR world, and as you can imagine, this could be a great source of entertainment for developers and Twitch streamers alike. However, all of the above is an incredibly hefty workload, and 4-, 6-, and even 8-core processors will struggle to handle it while simultaneously streaming.
During E3, Intel showcased the prowess of its upcoming 12-core Skylake X i9-7920X, which was capable of handling a mixed reality demo and stream of Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality without breaking a sweat.