Best Virtual Reality Headsets

It’s hard to imagine a more difficult buying decision than one in a new product category like virtual reality, especially when innovation seems to be happening in the blink of an eye. We’ll witness many changes in VR platforms in the coming years, including significant enhancements to the VR ecosystem, like eye tracking inside HMDs, peripherals, and controllers that add more realism to games, hand and gesture tracking, and various forms of precision body tracking.
These are the early days of VR, and you’d be excused for sitting on the sidelines for a while. For one thing, the cost of entry is nothing to sneeze at. On top of the already steep cost for your HMD, you’ll need a powerful gaming PC just to get started. For the Oculus Rift and the HTC Vive, you’ll need a GTX 970 or R9 290 or better on the GPU side of things. The current generation of mid-range GPUs, AMD's RX 480 and Nvidia’s GTX 1060, should provide an enjoyable experience, which brings the cost of a VR-ready system down a little bit, but you still need a powerful CPU. If you don’t have a modern Intel Core i5 or i7, or one of AMD's top Phenom chips or one of the new Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 CPUs, you’ll be due for an upgrade to achieve enjoyable performance in VR.
Still, the first generation of virtual reality hardware already delivers an incredibly compelling and indescribable experience. You’re a little late to be an early adopter as we’re deep into year two of consumer VR, but the next wave of gaming and computing experiences is happening now and today’s options are definitely worth considering.
Best PC Virtual Reality HMDs
Update 7/11/17: replaced the Razer OSVR HDK 1.4 with the Razer OSVR HDK 2.0.
-
HTC Vive
-
- Display Type
- Dual Low-Persistence Samsung AMOLED
-
- Display Size
- 91.9mm
-
- PPI
- 2447
-
- Per-Eye Resolution
- 1200x1080
-
- Refresh Rate
- 90Hz
-
- FOV (HxV)
- 110 × 113° (@8mm Lens-to-Eye distance)
-
- Lens Type
- Fresnel
-
- Lens Adjustment
- 60.8 - 74.6 mm IPD, Lens-to-Eye
-
- Sensors
- Accelerometer, Gyroscope
-
- Tracking Technology
- 6 DOF IR Laser tracking using "Lighthouse" Base Stations
-
- Integrated Camera
- ✓
-
- Audio
- Integrated Microphone, Headset Jack
-
- Wireless
- Bluetooth 4.1 (in Link Box, for Base Stations and smartphone/tablet)
-
- HMD Ports
- 1x HDMI 1.4, 2x USB 3.0
-
- HMD Cable Length
- 5m
-
- Dimensions (WxHxD)
- 190 × 127 × 89–127 mm
-
- Weight
- 563g
-
-
Oculus Rift
-
- Display Type
- Dual Low-Persistence Samsung AMOLED
-
- Display Size
- 90mm
-
- PPI
- 2456
-
- Per-Eye Resolution
- 1200x1080
-
- Refresh Rate
- 90Hz
-
- FOV (HxV)
- 94 × 93° (@12mm Lens-to-Eye distance)
-
- Lens Type
- Hybrid Fresnel
-
- Lens Adjustment
- 58 - 72 mm IPD, Lens-to-Eye (w/Glasses Spacer)
-
- Sensors
- Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer
-
- Tracking Technology
- 6 DOF Constellation camera, Optical IR LED tracking
-
- Integrated Camera
- ✗
-
- Audio
- Integrated Microphone, Removable Supra-Aural 3D Spatial Audio Headphones
-
- Wireless
- Bluetooth ?.? (for Remote and Touch Controllers)
-
- HMD Ports
- 1x Proprietary Connector (HDMI/USB 3.0)
-
- HMD Cable Length
- 4m
-
- Dimensions (WxHxD)
- 171 x 216 × 102 mm
-
- Weight
- 470g
-
-
OSVR HDK 2
-
- Display Type
- Dual Low-Persistence OLED
-
- Display Size
- ??mm
-
- PPI
- 411
-
- Per-Eye Resolution
- 1080x1200
-
- Refresh Rate
- 90Hz
-
- FOV (HxV)
- 90 x ???°
-
- Lens Type
- Dual Element Aspheric
-
- Lens Adjustment
- Independent Lens-to-Eye
-
- Sensors
- Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
-
- Tracking Technology
- Multi-directional Input Global Shutter IR camera
-
- Integrated Camera
- ✗
-
- Audio
- Headset Jack (on Belt Box)
-
- Wireless
- ✗
-
- HMD Ports
- 1x Proprietary Cable (HDMI/USB 3.0), 1x USB 3.0
-
- HMD Cable Length
- 3m
-
- Dimensions (WxHxD)
- 178 × 95 x 101 mm
-
- Weight
- 650g
-
HTC's Vive provides an experience you can't get with any other product. It is expensive, but in our view that cost is justified.
The Oculus Rift is an incredible piece of technology, but it will take some time for the content to mature. Most people will want to wait until a richer content library is available, but early adopters should be happy with the launch lineup.
The OSVR HDK2 is a marked improvement over the HDK 1.4, but it still falls short of the mark. The poor tracking solution remains the weakest link of the OSVR platform, and it sullies the entire package. Robust tracking is a key pillar of enjoyable VR and OSVR’s tracking solution doesn’t hold its own against the competition.
-
adamoveraArchived comments are found here: http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/id-3173057/virtual-reality-headsets.html
-
thetwittThis is indeed a great insight to the world of Virtual Reality Head mounted devices. It helped me and guided me to buy my first ever headset that helped me to taste the technology.
-
Jeff FxThe Oculus price should be the same as the Vive or more. You have the price from when the Rift lacked the controllers that are essential to PC VR.
-
SlandaroThe rift now does a wonderful job of letting you walk around a huge area now too and multiple sensors can even be added if you want I purchased it yesterday after test driving the vive and ill be honest for quality of graphics feel of headset and its new hand controllers are amazing. oh and at a price tag of 499 for the rift and 100 more for the hand controllers well worth it it also includes an xbox controller with wireless sensor which as a gamer sometimes I like the feel of a normal controller but the rifts new vr hand controllers are frankly amazing and fit well I hope this helps people. p.s. I suggest going to the Microsoft store and checking them both out if possible for me the rift was just a better fit and I thought it had the quality hands down. but that's just my opinion good luck guys and gals see you in the virtual world! oh and I should mention I'm running one of the higher end gtx 970's GeForce and it runs it beautifully with not a single issue.. course the rest of my pc is very high end but as far as graphics card mine is the bottom of their requirements and it doesn't play like its the bottom its smooth as anything non vr ive played and I can play most games at full specs at 75+ fps..