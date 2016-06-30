2K's 'Bioshock: The Collection' Arrives September 13

Three years after the release of the last Bioshock game, 2K is releasing the entire series in package called Bioshock: The Collection.

On consoles, all three games are remastered so that each title looks beautiful in 1080p. Of the three games, Bioshock and Bioshock 2 will be the only games that receive the graphical facelift on PC. According to 2K, Bioshock Infinite “already meets the current-gen console standards and runs smoothly on high visual settings.” On top of the visual improvements, the collection also includes all of the single-player downloadable content for each of the three games.

Game DLC Bioshock Director's Commentary: Imagining BioshockMuseum of Orphaned ConceptsChallenge Rooms Bioshock 2 Protector TrialsMinerva's Den Bioshock Infinite Clash in the CloudsColumbia's FinestBurial At Sea: Episode 1 and 2

There’s also one more piece of good news for PC owners. If you already have a copy of Bioshock, Bioshock 2 or the Minerva’s Den standalone story on Steam, you’ll get the remastered version for free. Bioshock: The Collection lands on September 13.

Name Bioshock: The Collection Type First-person, Science Fiction Developer Blind Squirrel Games Publisher 2K Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Release Date September 13, 2016 Where To Buy 2K StoreAmazonBest BuyGameStop

Follow Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.