2K's 'Bioshock: The Collection' Arrives September 13

Three years after the release of the last Bioshock game, 2K is releasing the entire series in package called Bioshock: The Collection.
On consoles, all three games are remastered so that each title looks beautiful in 1080p. Of the three games, Bioshock and Bioshock 2 will be the only games that receive the graphical facelift on PC. According to 2K, Bioshock Infinite “already meets the current-gen console standards and runs smoothly on high visual settings.” On top of the visual improvements, the collection also includes all of the single-player downloadable content for each of the three games.
|Game
|DLC
|Bioshock
|Director's Commentary: Imagining BioshockMuseum of Orphaned ConceptsChallenge Rooms
|Bioshock 2
|Protector TrialsMinerva's Den
|Bioshock Infinite
|Clash in the CloudsColumbia's FinestBurial At Sea: Episode 1 and 2
There’s also one more piece of good news for PC owners. If you already have a copy of Bioshock, Bioshock 2 or the Minerva’s Den standalone story on Steam, you’ll get the remastered version for free. Bioshock: The Collection lands on September 13.
|Name
|Bioshock: The Collection
|Type
|First-person, Science Fiction
|Developer
|Blind Squirrel Games
|Publisher
|2K
|Platforms
|PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
|Release Date
|September 13, 2016
|Where To Buy
|2K StoreAmazonBest BuyGameStop
