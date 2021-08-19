Trending

We Like the Gigabyte M27Q QHD Gaming Monitor — You Will Too With $90 off

By

Grab this great gaming monitor for less

Gigabyte M27Q gaming monitor
(Image credit: Future)

Packing huge color and a silky smooth refresh rate into a sleek design, we’re big fans of the Gigabyte M27Q 27-inch QHD gaming monitor. In fact, we gave it a high 4-star rating, which is why this deal is an important one for any gaming enthusiast looking for a new screen.

At Newegg, you can pick up the Gigabyte M27Q for $269.99 — a sizeable $90 discount, thanks to a discount code.

Gigabyte M27Q 27-inch gaming monitor: was $359.99, now $269.99 at Newegg with code 93XRT86
This 27-inch gaming monitor features a QHD resolution with a buttery smooth 170Hz refresh rate, adaptive sync for smooth variable refresh rate gameplay, a wide DCI-P3 color gamut, low input lag and HDR.View Deal

The price-to-performance ratio here is very impressive, and there’s a lot to love about this display besides the big specs like resolution and refresh rate. 

For ease of use, you’ve got plenty of I/O including USB pass-through ports, great on-board OSD software for changing settings on the fly with your keyboard and mouse (rather than fiddling with monitor buttons, and a black equalizer for keeping the contrast stable.

And all of this is crammed into a sleek chassis with an ergonomic stand and VESA-compatible mounting, to fit into anyone’s setup.

So, what are you waiting for? With $90 off, this is a great gaming monitor to pick up!

Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.