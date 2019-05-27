Acer’s ConceptD 7 Gets Quadro RTX 5000

Acer today announced that its ConceptD 7, one of its newest laptops designed for content creation, will be among the first to get Nvidia’s new Quadro RTX 5000 GPU. There’s no word on price, but it’s sure to be more expensive than the existing model, which is $2,299.



Acer ConceptD 7 Laptop. (Photo Credit: Acer)

When Acer fist showed off the ConceptD 7 in April, the laptop had been listed going up to a GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q. Other specs seem unchanged, including a CPU up to an Intel 9th Gen Core i7 and a 15.6-inch 4K display, up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB PCIe-NVMe SSD, as well as Thunderbolt 3 and Mini DisplayPorts.

The GPU, based on the Turing architecture, has 16GB of GDDR6 memory and can power four 5K displays or two 8K displays. Acer suggests that will let artists and creators make large projects without stuttering or lag.

Curiously, there’s no word on if the ConceptD 7’s 17-inch brother, the ConceptD 9, will get similar treatment. That device, with a 17.3-inch display on a swiveling hinge, was also announced at April’s 2019 event, which pinned it for a June release with a $4,999 price tag.