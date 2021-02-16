Adata Switches NAND on XPG SX8200 Pro SSD Again, Affecting Performance

A report has emerged that Adata has altered its XPG SX8200 Pro again by swapping in SK Hynix flash, making this the fourth known SSD configuration. According to the report, the latest revision is purportedly 30.8% percent slower in sequential read speed than the previous revision, and it also takes a 16.7% haircut in sequential write performance. As before, Adata ships this drive with the same model number as the original SSD.

Adata’s XPG SX8200 Pro was once hailed as the best SSD in its category in terms of offering the best bang for your buck. Unfortunately, the SSD also received its fair share of bad press as Adata switched out the original components for slower parts, without publicizing the change. While swapping out different types of flash certainly isn't unheard of, Adata's tactic involved swapping the SSD controller, a first. In addition to the original SX8200 Pro, our testing identified two more revisions that delivered substantially lower performance than the original SSD.

Now it appears that Adata has quietly revamped the SX8200 Pro again. Redditor svartchimpans recently purchased an SX8200 Pro that doesn't match the specs of any previous revisions we've tested. That means there could now be a total of four different variants of the SX8200 Pro. However, given the timeframe, we don't expect to find the original SX8200 Pro anymore.

As a quick recap, the original SX8200 Pro had a Silicon Motion SM2262ENG SSD controller clocked at 650 MHz with IMFT 64-layer TLC (triple-level cell) NAND. The other versions shipped with the slower Silicon Motion SM2262G controller at 575 MHz.

The type of NAND you received varied depending on the SSD lottery. Some arrived with Micron 96-layer TLC NAND, while others came with Samsung 64-layer TLC NAND. The fourth and latest variant reportedly retained the SM2262G controller but used SK Hynix's 96-layer TLC NAND.

Adata XPG SX8200 Pro Revisions

Product Controller SSD Controller Clock NAND Flash Interface Speed Adata XPG SX8200 Pro v1 SM2262ENG 650 MHz IMFT 64L TLC 650 MTps Adata XPG SX8200 Pro v2 SM2262G 575 MHz Micron 96L TLC 650 MTps Adata XPG SX8200 Pro v3 SM2262G 575 MHz Samsung 64L TLC 525 MTps Adata XPG SX8200 Pro v4 SM2262G ? SK Hynix 96L TLC ?

The Redditor purchased his three SX8200 Pro 2TB drives at the same retailer with the same product number at different points in time. Because the model number is always listed as "SX8200 Pro," there really is no way of finding out which variant you're buying until you actually have the drive in your hands and benchmark it.

In fairness, Adata doesn't guarantee a specific SSD controller or type of flash for its SX8200 Pro. That's understandable, because companies don't always have access to all the original components to manufacture their products, and sometimes it's necessary to use substitutes. However, in this case, the new components seem to have had a negative effect on performance.

For reference, the SX8200 Pro is rated for sequential read and write speeds up to 3,500 MBps and 3,000 MBps, respectively, and random read and write speeds up to 390,000 IOPS and 380,000 IOPS.

Image 1 of 3 SM2262EN + Micron 96L TLC (Image credit: Reddit) Image 2 of 3 SM2262G + Samsung 64L TLC (Image credit: Reddit) Image 3 of 3 SM2262G + SK Hynix 96L TLC (Image credit: Reddit)

Synthetic benchmarks don't always paint the entire picture, and we would need to thoroughly test the new revision to see how much slower it is compared to the other three variants. According to the Redditor's results, however, the SX8200 Pro with Samsung 64-layer NAND (the previous revision) delivered up to 30.8% and 16.7% higher sequential read and write speeds than the latest variant that comes with SK Hynix 96-layer NAND.

Keep in mind that the user was testing the two other drives that he bought with nearly all of the capacity used while the SK hynix-powered version was empty. A full drive is always much, much slower than an empty one. So the delta between the drives would be further apart if they were all at the same usage level.



For instance, the empty drive with SK Hynix flash delivered 2.8% higher sequential read performance than the 94% full drive with Samsung flash. However, the latter still pumped out 7.6% higher sequential writes than the empty drive with SK hynix flash.

Performance is just one side of the coin, though. It remains to be seen whether the new NAND will impact the SX8200 Pro's endurance. The SX8200 Pro is available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities. Adata rated the original drives with endurance ratings of 160TBW, 320TBW, 640TBW and 1,280TBW. Given that Adata hasn't modified these values in the specification sheet, we can only assume that the SK Hynix drives should be as durable as the original ones.