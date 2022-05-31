AMD's Ryzen 9 5950X Now Down to $525: Real Deals

Memorial Day weekend has come and gone, but the deals don't end there. We've found some more great deals for you that should save you a few bucks.

AMD's flagship consumer processor the Ryzen 9 5950X is down to $525 (opens in new tab) at the moment — that's the cheapest I've seen it in a little while as it's been fluctuating between $600-$550 recently. Check out our review of the 5950X (opens in new tab) for more details.

Here's a good price on an RTX 3080 powered Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 for $1,899 (opens in new tab). This config includes a powerful Ryzen 9 5900HS, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

The GeeekPi Raspberry Pi Cluster Case is on sale for $49 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. This is the cheapest I've seen this Pi case since it's been on our Best Raspberry Pi deals (opens in new tab) list. It has dual fans for cooling down your stack of components and is a great option for building a little cluster of your own.

AMD's flagship CPU comes with 16 cores and 32 threads, with core clock speeds up to 4.9GHz. This AM4 socket chip also has 64MB of L3 cache and a low-power TDP of 105W.

The ROG Zephyrus G15 comes equipped with a Ryzen 9 5900HS, GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

This open-air case looks like a jet engine, but those dual 5v fans are there to keep up to eight Raspberry Pis cool with a little RGB flair. Standing 280mm tall, this case has plenty of space for Pis, SSDs and other single board computers. If you are looking to make your own cluster then this is the case for you.

Jump on the PCIe Gen 4 superhighway with speeds up to 7000MB/s read and 5300MB/s write, all in a compact package with all the durability you know and love from Western Digital storage products.