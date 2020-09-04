Aorus Says Its New Thin Laptop Is for Pro Gamers

Trending

Aorus has a new gaming laptop that it says is for professional gamers. The Aorus 15P starts at $,1599.99 and uses a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs all in a design that keeps it under 5 pounds and less than 1 inch thick.

Aorus 15P Specs


Aorus 15P WBAorus 15P KB
CPUIntel Core i7-10750HIntel Core i7-10750H
Graphics CardNvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-QNvidia GeForce RTX 2060
Display15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, IPS-level, 144 Hz15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, IPS-level, 144 Hz
RAM2x DDR4 2,666 MHz / DDR4 2,933 MHz slots (Max 64GB)2x DDR4 2,666 MHz / DDR4 2,933MHz slots (Max 64GB)
Storage2x M.2 SSD2x M.2 SSD
WirelessIntel Wi-Fi 6 AX200, Bluetooth 5.0Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200, Bluetooth 5.0
BatteryUp to 8 hoursUp to 8 hours
Weight4.4 pounds4.4 pounds

In typical Aorus fashion, there are two configurations with two-letter differences in the names that aren’t very revealing. The main difference appears to be that the Aorus 15P KB uses a full sized- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 (and is likely the one with the $1,599.99 starting price), while the Aorus 15P WB uses an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q.

On paper, both variants can fit two M.2 SSDs and up to 64GB of RAM. But Aorus hasn’t listed exactly how much storage or memory will be in either system. In a press release, the company wrote that these specs may vary by the country in which the laptop is sold.

Both laptops use Intel’s Core i7-10750H and have 1080p displays running at a 144 Hz refresh rate. I’m curious to see what pro gamers, especially esports players, think of that choice, as some of the best gaming laptops currently go up to 300 Hz and will soon jump to 360 Hz.

