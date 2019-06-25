Asus ROG Swift PG348Q 34-inch Curved Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor Now $750

Credit: Asus

Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off on July 15th, but the retail giant is offering up great deals for gamers right now. Today, the Asus ROG Swift PG348Q 34-inch curved ultra-wide gaming monitor is available for $750, down from $1000 MSRP.

The monitor features a 1440p IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync, a 100 Hz refresh rate and a curved ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio.

We liked the Asus ROG Swift monitor when we reviewed it a while back and today's price makes it more appealing. We felt it had a great stand, strong contrast, a clear image and a unique style.

Trying to figure out which monitor is right for you? Be sure to check out our monitor buying guide and our best gaming monitors of 2019 page for explanations, recommendations and reviews. For folks looking for something more high-res, there's also our best 4K gaming monitors page.