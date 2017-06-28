Cougar Showed Off A New Panzer Evo Chassis At Computex

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

We spent some quality time with Cougar’s new lines of power supplies, the recently announced Cougar Conquer chassis, and the Cougar Panzer Evo at Computex 2017. The first two items have already been covered--here's what you need to know about Cougar's followup to the Panzer Max.



The Cougar Panzer Evo on display at the show was equipped with RGB functionality and tempered glass galore. In fact, the Panzer Evo was one of two chassis to make our Best of Computex 2017 list for Most Tempered Glass. This chassis supports everything from mini-ITX up to E-ATX motherboards. The main compartment is home to eight expansion slots allowing for up to four 390mm dual-slot graphics cards to be installed, and CPU coolers as tall as 170mm.

The Panzer Evo has mounting locations for two 3.5" hard drives and up to four 2.5" SSDs. The chassis can support up to three 120mm and two 140mm fans in the top, three 120mm / 140mm fans in the front, one 120mm / 140mm in the bottom and a single 120mm fan in the rear. Radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 360mm can be installed in the front and top of the case.



The front of the case has two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, fan speed control switch and HD audio and microphone jacks. A PSU cover spans the entire bottom of the chassis and can accommodate standard ATX PS2 power supplies up to 220mm in length.

Looks are subjective, but we think the styling of the Cougar Panzer Evo will appeal to gamers and enthusiasts alike. Even though Cougar didn’t offer any information on pricing or availability, we think it is safe to assume that the Panzer Evo will retail for considerably more than the Panzer Max’s current $140 price point.