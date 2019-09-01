Dual AMD EPYC 7742 Crushes Quad Intel Xeon 8180M's In Geekbench 4

Patrick Kennedy, Editor-in-Chief at ServeTheHome, recently set a new world record on Geekbench 4 with pair of AMD EPYC 7742 processors. The publication also compared the pair of EPYC 7742 chips against four Intel Xeon Platinum 8180M processors, with the AMD system being the clear winner.

Credit: AMD

In one corner, we have the AMD EPYC 7742, which comes out punching with 64 cores and 128 threads, and the Intel Xeon Platinum 8180M with its 28 cores and 56 threads in the opposing corner. The AMD system consists of two EPYC 7742 and tallies up to 128 cores and 256 threads while the Intel system has four Xeon Platinum 8180M for a total of 112 cores and 224 threads.