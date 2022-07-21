Get Your Hands on an Nvidia RTX 3090 for $999, Its Lowest Ever Price: Real Deals

One of the most powerful graphics cards on the market at the moment has a huge chunk of money knocked off its current price for a limited period, or until stocks last. The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Trinty OC is only $999 (opens in new tab) on Woot! right now, making it almost $300 cheaper than the nearest priced RTX 3090 model. This card has a whopping 24GBs of GDDR6X VRAM — that's more than enough for any task, be it gaming or video editing.

Gigabyte's Z690 Ultra Durable AX is $189 on Amazon (opens in new tab), this is the DDR4 version of the Z690 and is a much more affordable option because the price of DDR5 is still being rather costly.

Another great spot today is this LG UltraGear 27GP850-B 27-inch gaming monitor for $296 (opens in new tab). With a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms GtG response time, and a QHD nano IPS display, this monitor has some very good specs for this reduced price.

Keep scrolling for more great deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Trinty OC GPU: was $1,399, now $999 at Woot! (opens in new tab)

One of the most powerful graphics cards available on the market, the RTX 3090 comes with a massive 24GBs of GDDR6X VRAM memory and a 384-bit memory bus. The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 has 10496 CUDA cores that can boost to 1710 MHz clock speeds.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Z690 UD AX (DDR4) Motherboard: was $219, now $189 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The LGA 1700 Z690 UD AX from Gigabyte has three M.2 sockets, PCIe 5.0, USB 3.2, Gen 2x2 type-C, Wi-Fi 6, and lots of thermal cooling on its VRMs. This is a feature-rich board for a great price whilst it's on sale.

(opens in new tab) LG UltraGear 27GP850-B 27-Inch 165Hz QHD Nano IPS Gaming Monitor: was $446, now $296 at Adorama (opens in new tab)

This impressively specced monitor from LG has a high refresh rate of 165Hz that is able to go to 180Hz when set to O/C mode, a wide DCI-P3 98% color gamut, VESA mounting, and HDR 400 certification.

(opens in new tab) Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow ATX Case: was $124, now $79 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

This mid-tower ATX case features solid steel construction with a unique-looking cutout mesh grill at the front, three Corsair SP (Static Pressure) 120mm RGB Pro fans, and a lighting node, as well as a full PSU shroud to hide the power supply and most of you cables to give a clean-looking build.

(opens in new tab) MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6400 GPU: was $179, now $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This budget graphics card - aimed at 1080p gaming - has 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM running through a 64-bit memory interface. The RX 6400 comes with 12 compute cores, and 768 GPU cores with a boost clock of 2815MHz.

Looking for more deals?