HyperX Loot Drop: Gaming Headset And Accessories Discounts in Weeklong Sale

When it comes to the best gaming headsets and accessories for new gamers and enthusiasts alike, HyperX ranks highly thanks to its premium builds and quality materials.

Now, as a “thank you” to all of its fans (and as a moneymaking opportunity for itself), the gaming brand will be holding a weeklong sales event starting next Monday named HyperX Loot Drop. Throughout the week, HyperX will be dropping big daily discounts across everything it does, including its accessories and even components like its best RAM.

These discounts will be available across all the big online retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target.

This follows recent news that HP is set to acquire HyperX for $425 million , so it's possible this deal is also acting as a sort of warehouse-clearing event before the brands get consolidated. We're not 100% sure how HP plans to split up its products' branding, though HP has said the HyperX will retain "DRAM, flash, and SSD products for gamers and enthusiasts."