34-inch, 144 Hz LG HDR 10 Monitor Now $796

Curved gaming monitors can create a much more immersive experience than your typical flat panel. Throw in some beefy specs and you've got a powerful gaming monitor ready for today's top titles.

Sure, the best 4K gaming monitors are great, but for some use cases, a widescreen panel with a less-common resolution can be just as appealing. Right now, Amazon has LG's 34-inch 34GK950F-B on sale for just $796, reduced from its usual price of $900. Its resolution of 3440 x 1440 provides plenty of room for multitasking and for stretching your games out.

This curved gaming monitor from LG spans 34" across and features an IPS panel. It has a 3440 x 1440 resolution at 144Hz. It's usually listed around $1199 but is available today for $796.View Deal

Back in 2019, we reviewed the 34GK950F (the same screen as the B in the model is for black) in 2019 and awarded it 4.5 stars for its great color accuracy, good blur reduction and wide DCI-P3 color gamut. Its 144 Hz FreeSync 2 panel provides great tear free action.

