MSI's Curved 1440p Ultrawide Gaming Monitor Drops to $370

It's shopping season, and it doesn't get better than finding the best holiday tech deals. Today the MSI Optix MAG341CQ is getting our attention as the 34-inch 21:9 gaming monitor with a 3440x1440 resolution and 100Hz refresh rate is on sale for $370 after rebate at Newegg.
MSI Optix MAG341CQ - was $500, now $370 after rebate @ Newegg
This ultrawide is fit for speedy gaming with a 100Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time (GTG) and FreeSync. Plus, it has a high-contrast (3,000:1) VA panel with a relatively tight 1800mm curve. Get this price after the $10 rebate. View Deal
In our MSI Optix MAG341CQ review, we already commended the value the display offered for its price, so this is just icing on the cake. The MAG341CQ shows strong build quality, and it even managed to rival a 120Hz monitor when it came to gaming performance. That's thanks to its refresh rate, 5ms (GTG) response time and FreeSync. In addition, the VA display offers high contrast (3,000:1) and a decently tight 1800R curve for a more immersive experience. Although we would like to see better grayscale calibration, a darker gamma curve or perhaps audio/USB support, this is still a good deal.
