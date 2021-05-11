Get $60 off This MSI QHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor With HDR

Over at Newegg right now, the MSI Optix MAG274QRF gaming monitor (a snappy name) is just $339, which makes for a $60 price cut. That's a pretty good deal for number four on our list of best gaming monitors.

As you can read in our MSI Optix MAG 274QRF review , there is a lot to love about this monitor, from its huge color gamut and low input lag to the amazing out-of-the-box accuracy and solid contrast, all of which are made more enticing with this sale.

MSI Optix MAG274QRF: was $399.99, now $339.99 at Newegg

This 27-inch QHD gaming monitor offers a 165Hz refresh rate, impressive viewing angles and a flexible ergonomic stand for an optimal gaming experience.

Of course, the 1440p resolution and buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate are the big benefits of this display, but there are a few other features that make this a great option for both gaming and all-day use.

Alongside a 1ms GTG response time and adaptive sync, you will find HDR for impressive luminosity, flicker-free tech for reducing eye fatigue and a stylish bezel-free design with RGB for a look that really stands out in your setup.

Plus, the included software, DP and HDMI inputs and VESA-compatible mounting make for a really impressive monitor for eSports enthusiasts and gamers who want visuals at their best.