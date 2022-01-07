Trending

MSI RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop Falls to its Lowest Ever Price — Real Deals

By published

Savvy sales shoppers, assemble!

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

If you're kicking off the weekend with money burning a hole in your pocket, looking for a good tech deal, we've found a great selection of savings worth your hard-earned cash!

Today's real deals include getting nearly $100 off the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G CPU, a $300 saving on the MSI GP66 with RTX 3070, a healthy discount on the Corsair 4000D case and more.

TL;DR — Today’s best deals

Today’s best deals in detail

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $1,899, now $1,599 at Newegg with mail-in rebate

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $1,899, now $1,599 at Newegg with mail-in rebate
This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, RTX 3070 GPU with Max-Q tech, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. 

View Deal
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G: was $329, now $239 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G: was $329, now $239 at Amazon
This 8-core, 16-thread CPU offers impressive performance (that is unlocked ready for overclocking) with the convenience of integrated Radeon graphics, plus PCIe gen 4 support and a boost clock up to 4.4GHz

View Deal
LG UltraGear 32GP83B-B gaming monitor: was $499, now $399 at Best Buy

LG UltraGear 32GP83B-B gaming monitor: was $499, now $399 at Best Buy
This 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor sports a 1440p resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. Beyond this, you also get HDR10 and a 95% sRGB color gamut for an accurate picture — unspoiled by screen tearing thanks to AMD FreeSync.

View Deal
Corsair 4000D ATX Mid Tower case: was $94.99, now $54.99 at Newegg with mail-in rebate

Corsair 4000D ATX Mid Tower case: was $94.99, now $54.99 at Newegg with mail-in rebate
The clean, restrained design of this case ensures your build will fit into any setup with style, while giving you a tempered glass side to see all of your components at work. Plus, with two 120mm fans included, wide ventilation channels for ample airflow, support for vertical GPU mounting and a price cut this deep, it’s simply the best case deal you can find right now.

View Deal
4TB WD Red: was $79, now $59 at Newegg with code 93XSG89

4TB WD Red: was $79, now $59 at Newegg with code 93XSG89
The 4TB WD Red is $20 off the normal MSRP. This 5,400-RPM drive is more than sufficient for use in either a NAS or desktop PC and comes with reliable PMR recording technology. 

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Category
Back to Laptops
Brand
Processor
RAM
Storage Size
Screen Size
Colour
Condition
Storage Type
Graphics Card
Screen Type
Price
Any Price
Showing 10 of 7,260 deals
Filters
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
Our Review
1
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch...
Amazon
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
Our Review
2
Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop...
Razer
View Deal
Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor: AW2521HF
Our Review
3
Alienware 25 AW2521HF
Dell
$509.99
View Deal
Asus ROG Swift PG259QN
Our Review
4
ASUS ROG Swift PG259QN 24.5"...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9
Our Review
5
49" Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming...
Samsung
View Deal
Asus TUF Dash F15
(512GB SSD)
Our Review
6
2021 ASUS TUF Dash F15 Gaming...
Amazon
View Deal
MSI GS66 Stealth
(15.6-inch 512GB)
Our Review
7
MSI GS66 10SE-242CA Stealth...
Walmart
$1,999.99
View Deal
Low Stock
Dell G3 15 (3579)
(Intel Core i7)
Our Review
8
CAL53 LA-F611P Dell G3 15...
Walmart
View Deal
Acer Predator Helios 300
(512GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
9
Acer Predator Helios 300...
Amazon
View Deal
Low Stock
Razer Blade 14 AMD Ryzen 5900HX
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
10
Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop:...
Amazon
View Deal
Load more deals
Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
Topics
Deal