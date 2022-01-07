MSI RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop Falls to its Lowest Ever Price — Real Deals

If you're kicking off the weekend with money burning a hole in your pocket, looking for a good tech deal, we've found a great selection of savings worth your hard-earned cash!
Today's real deals include getting nearly $100 off the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G CPU, a $300 saving on the MSI GP66 with RTX 3070, a healthy discount on the Corsair 4000D case and more.
TL;DR — Today’s best deals
- MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $1,899, now $1,599 at Newegg with mail-in rebate
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600G: was $329, now $239 at Amazon
- LG UltraGear 32GP83B-B gaming monitor: was $499, now $399 at Best Buy
- Corsair 4000D ATX Mid Tower case: was $94.99, now $54.99 at Newegg with mail-in rebate
- 4TB WD Red: was $79, now $59 at Newegg with code 93XSG89
Today’s best deals in detail
MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $1,899, now $1,599 at Newegg with mail-in rebate
This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, RTX 3070 GPU with Max-Q tech, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G: was $329, now $239 at Amazon
This 8-core, 16-thread CPU offers impressive performance (that is unlocked ready for overclocking) with the convenience of integrated Radeon graphics, plus PCIe gen 4 support and a boost clock up to 4.4GHz
LG UltraGear 32GP83B-B gaming monitor: was $499, now $399 at Best Buy
This 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor sports a 1440p resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. Beyond this, you also get HDR10 and a 95% sRGB color gamut for an accurate picture — unspoiled by screen tearing thanks to AMD FreeSync.
Corsair 4000D ATX Mid Tower case: was $94.99, now $54.99 at Newegg with mail-in rebate
The clean, restrained design of this case ensures your build will fit into any setup with style, while giving you a tempered glass side to see all of your components at work. Plus, with two 120mm fans included, wide ventilation channels for ample airflow, support for vertical GPU mounting and a price cut this deep, it’s simply the best case deal you can find right now.
4TB WD Red: was $79, now $59 at Newegg with code 93XSG89
The 4TB WD Red is $20 off the normal MSRP. This 5,400-RPM drive is more than sufficient for use in either a NAS or desktop PC and comes with reliable PMR recording technology.
