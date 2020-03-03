Noctua's Selling Hoodies That Match Its Fans

(Image credit: Amazon)

I'm not usually one for wearing branded clothing, but something about Noctua's new hoodies strikes a chord in me. Perhaps its that familiar color scheme. Noctua's known for its brown cooling fans, and its new NP-H1 hoodies are available in that famous brown hue too, as well as gray.

The hoodie is made of ultra-soft "peach finish" fabric and comes with an internal waffle lining. The sleeves have thumb cut-outs, helping your palms stay warm, and the pull chords on the hood look extra thick.

The front of the snuggly bodywear is tagged with a Noctua logo, and the rear has the text "Premium Cooling Solutions by Noctua" written on it.

Pricing is set at $50, and both the NP-H1.Grey and NP-H1.Brown are available immediately on Amazon with sizes ranging from Small to XXXL.