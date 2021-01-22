Get $60 off Razer BlackWidow V3 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

The best gaming keyboards out there can set you back a lot of money — Razer's BlackWidow V3 is usually a great example of that. As you can read in our review, we are big fans of its premium construction, comfortable doubleshot keycaps and long battery life.

The key problem is its price, which Best Buy just resolved with $60 off its listing price. Down to just $169.99, this is a steal for a wireless gaming mechanical keyboard of this caliber.

Razer BlackWidow V3 pro wireless mechanical gaming keyboard: was $229.99, now $169.99 @ Best Buy

With a strong connection maintained via Bluetooth 5.0 or 2.4GHz Hyperspeed dongle, Razer's pro mechanical gaming keyboard takes pride of place in any wireless desk setup. The bundled wrist rest is perfect for long sessions and the Razer Green switches produce a precise, tactile feel to everything you do.View Deal

The combination of aluminum base plate and a plush leatherette wrist rest look great on any desk, and the keyboard's Razer Green mechanical switches and full-height keys feel comfortable and responsive.

These proprietary switches provide 4.0mm of travel with a tactile and clicky feel — giving everything you do pronounced physical (and audible) feedback. So, if you like your keyboards on the quieter side, this may not be the one for you.

But for most of you who are on the lookout for the cream of the crop of gaming keyboards, this is a deal that provides phenomenal bang for your buck.